Has the 2026 college football season flown by or what? The final official week of the regular seasons kicks off tonight with a pair of MACtion games, and I'm here to look at Miami of Ohio at Western Michigan. No school yet has clinched a spot in next week's Mid-American Conference title game from Detroit as five teams remain alive, including these two. Bet on college football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass when they spend $5+:

It's a 7 ET kick from Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich. -- a place I've been many, many times -- and will be shown on ESPN2. I feel like there hasn't been a dang NCAA or NFL snow game yet (that I have noticed) and there won't be one here, either. Via weather.com: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.

At -6.5, WMU is taking 55% of money and 51% of tickets, while on the total of 45.5 there are solid leans to the Over.

You can try college football betting on the best sports betting apps, but first you should check out the SportsLine Projection Model for picks on games from both the simulations and our experts. We have a strong play here for those who want to get into parlay betting for Miami (Ohio) vs. Western Michigan Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Miami (Ohio) vs. WMU same-game parlay

Broncos money line

Both teams score 10+ points

BetMGM price: -145 (1.5-unit play)

Four teams are tied at 6-1 atop the MAC in Toledo, Western Michigan, Buffalo and Ohio with Miami alone in fifth at 5-2. Toledo is the only MAC contender with just two total losses on the season. There is not a path for the conference champion to get into the College Football Playoff. If only Western hadn't gotten jobbed in the season-opening loss at Michigan ... .

WMU's lone league defeat was by a touchdown at Toledo on Oct. 24, and the defending MAC champion Broncos would return to the title game with a victory. They wouldn't be knocked out with a loss and would get in regardless if Akron beats visiting Buffalo on Friday on CBS Sports Network (Bulls are -7.5) and Toledo wins as a 3-point favorite at Ohio, also Friday.

The model gives Western a league-high 53.6% shot at repeating as MAC champion but literally lists every league contender at 0.0% for the CFP. Coach Lance Taylor is probably going to get snapped up by a power conference school this offseason after four years in Kalamazoo.

Taylor has joined PJ Fleck as the only coach in WMU history to reach at least eight wins in back-to-back seasons, and of course Fleck eventually was lured away by Big Ten school Minnesota. Taylor is one win from becoming the lone coach in school history to have back-to-back seasons of at least nine wins.

WMU has one of the MAC's best running backs in Jalen Buckley, who has 187 carries for 972 yards and 12 touchdowns. He enters with back-to-back games of at least 100 yards and two touchdowns. He moved up to third in WMU history in rushing touchdowns, now with 40. Buckley is also now fifth all-time in rushing yards in program history with 3,688.

A Broncos running back has had a touchdown run of at least 72 yards in three straight games. Buckley did it last week in a win over Eastern Michigan, and Cole Cabana had touchdown runs of 82 yards in each of the previous two games, against Akron and Bowling Green.

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Miami of Ohio's defense leads the MAC and is No. 13 nationally in allowing only 94.8 rushing yards per game (but 13 scores). Offensively, that unit is putting up 166.7 rushing yards per contest, the highest season average yet under long-time coach Chuck Martin and most since 1998.

The RedHawks rushed 58 times for 301 yards and held Kent State to 31 yards on 19 carries in a 20-3 road win last Tuesday. Sophomore D'Shawntae Jones has three straight 100-yard rushing games, the first Miami player with a streak that long in two years. Western ranks third in the MAC in allowing 144.6 rush yards per game.

In Miami's last 10 victories, six different QBs have earned a win. Due to injuries, freshman Drew Bellisari got his first career start in the win over Kent State last week after beginning the year as the fourth-stringer. Bellisari is expected to be the guy again; he saw his first action the week before and led a comeback win in relief against Ohio. He was 30-0 as a two-year starter at Bishop Watterson High School in Columbus, winning back-to-back state titles.

To return to the MAC title game, the RedHawks need a win and plenty of help. They lost the 2025 game to Western, 23-13. Buckley had a monster outing for the winners with 19 carries for 193 yards and two scores. At home, WMU has won four of the past five in the series since 2006. Miami is seeking four straight road wins overall for the first time since six straight in 2023. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

I really enjoy these pre-made college football parlays at BetMGM. Granted, -145 isn't the best price in the world, but I see a Broncos win and both getting to double-digit points (perhaps not by much for the RedHawks) and so does the model in projecting WMU 32-15. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.