The final week of MACtion kicks off on Tuesday's college football schedule as the Miami (OH) RedHawks visit the Western Michigan Broncos. Miami (7-4, 5-2 MAC) has won five of its last six to remain in the hunt for the Mid-American Conference title game and is coming off a 20-3 victory over Kent State. WMU (8-3, 6-1 MAC) has won three in a row, including a 34-27 triumph over EMU, and is one of four MAC teams tied for first place. The Broncos control their own destiny for the title game, while Miami would need a win and help elsewhere. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich. The Broncos are 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 45.5 in the latest Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) odds. Before making any Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan picks, check out the WMU vs. Miami (OH) predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) odds

Western Michigan vs. Miami-Ohio spread Western Michigan -4.5 Western Michigan vs. Miami-Ohio over/under 45.5 points Western Michigan vs. Miami-Ohio money line WMU -210, Miami +190 Western Michigan vs. Miami-Ohio picks See picks at SportsLine Western Michigan vs. Miami-Ohio streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Miami (OH) vs. WMU predictions

After simulating Miami-Ohio vs. Western Michigan 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 45.5 points at betting apps. The Over has a commanding 14-8 record between the teams, combined, this season. The Over is 4-1 over Miami-Ohio's last five games, and it's also 3-1 over Western Michigan's last four contests. Additionally, recent meetings between these two in Kalamazoo have been decidedly high-scoring affairs.

The last four matchups hosted by WMU have averaged 63.3 combined points. Each of the four has seen at least 54 total points. Both teams are projected to top 150 yards on the ground with diversified rushing attacks. The model forecasts 47 total points, with the Over hitting 54% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 70% of simulations in an A-rated pick. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Miami (Ohio) vs. Western Michigan, and which side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time in an A-rated pick? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Miami-Ohio vs. WMU spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.