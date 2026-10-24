No. 1 Miami looks to stay perfect on Saturday when the Hurricanes host Pittsburgh in a Week 8 ACC showdown at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami (6-0, 4-0 ACC) has been one of the most dominant teams in college football this season under quarterback Darian Mensah, the Duke transfer who helped catapult the Hurricanes atop the national rankings after the Canes knocked off rival Florida State last week. Pittsburgh (5-2, 2-2 ACC) will try to pull off one of the biggest road upsets of the year against the top-ranked team in the country. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami is a 20.5-point favorite in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Miami odds, with the over/under at 48.5. Before making any Pittsburgh vs. Miami picks, check out the Pittsburgh vs. Miami predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Pittsburgh vs. Miami odds

Pittsburgh vs. Miami spread Miami -20.5 Pittsburgh vs. Miami over/under 48.5 points Pittsburgh vs. Miami money line Miami -1639, Pittsburgh +1000 Pittsburgh vs. Miami picks See picks at SportsLine Pittsburgh vs. Miami streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Pittsburgh vs. Miami predictions

After simulating Pittsburgh vs. Miami 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 48.5 points at betting apps. Miami has been the most explosive offense in the ACC this season, and Darian Mensah has been producing at the level of a Heisman Trophy contender since arriving as a transfer from Duke. The Hurricanes have generated enough offensive firepower to push this combined total past the current line even in a game where Pittsburgh's offense has been limited by its youth under center.

Miami's last three games have gone Over the total, and five of Miami's six games have gone Over the total. Two of Pittsburgh's last three games have also gone Over the total. A total of 48.5 points is well within reach for a No. 1-ranked offense that has reached 30 or more points in four of its six games.

The model is projecting 51 combined points as the Over hits 58% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Pittsburgh vs. Miami picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pittsburgh vs. Miami, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 59-49 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.