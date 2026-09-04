The seventh-ranked Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes kick off their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule against the Stanford Cardinal in a Week 1 college football matchup on Friday night. Miami tied for second in the ACC at 6-2 and were 13-3 overall a year ago after losing to Indiana 27-21 in the National Championship Game. Stanford, meanwhile, finished 12th in the conference at 3-5 and were 4-8 overall. The Hurricanes won last year's game 42-7 in their first-ever meeting. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif. The Hurricanes are 24.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Stanford odds. The over/under for total points is 47.5. Before making any Miami vs. Stanford picks, check out the Miami vs. Stanford predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami vs. Stanford. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Stanford vs. Miami:

Miami vs. Stanford spread Miami -24.5 Miami vs. Stanford over/under 47.5 points Miami vs. Stanford money line Miami -3448, Stanford +1438 Miami vs. Stanford picks See picks at SportsLine Miami vs. Stanford streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Miami vs. Stanford predictions

After simulated Miami vs. Stanford 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over (47.5 points) at betting apps. Stanford rolled up 37 points in its Week 0 win over Hawaii, but also allowed 27 points. The Cardinal are led by senior quarterback Davis Warren, who completed 22 of 34 passes for 310 yards and one touchdown against the Rainbow Warriors. Junior running back Micah Ford led the ground attack, rushing 25 times for 99 yards and three touchdowns.

Miami, meanwhile, is led by junior transfer quarterback Darian Mensah. Last year at Duke, Mensah completed 66.8% of his passes for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns with just six interceptions. His top target is sophomore wide receiver Malachi Toney, who led the Hurricanes in receiving last season with 109 catches for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Miami put up 30.9 points a year ago, and this matchup history indicates we should see the Hurricanes put up lots of points on the scoreboard come Friday. The model forecasts 49 total points, perfect for anyone targeting California prediction markets or Florida prediction markets. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Miami vs. Stanford picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Miami vs. Stanford, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.