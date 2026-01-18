The College Football Playoff is down to two teams, as the Indiana Hoosiers are looking to cap off a perfect 16-0 season and secure the school's first-ever national championship while the Miami Hurricanes can win their first title since 2001 and do so on their home field on Monday, Jan. 19. The Hoosiers have gone from a Big Ten laughingstock to CFP contender in just two seasons under Curt Cignetti, who has crafted one of the greatest program turnarounds in college football history. Indiana enjoyed a first-round bye before dominant blowout wins over Alabama and Oregon. The Hurricanes snuck into the CFP field thanks in large part to a Duke ACC title game win over Virginia, and they've taken advantage of making the 12-team field by taking down Texas A&M, Ohio State and Ole Miss.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 19. The Hoosiers are 8.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus Miami vs. Indiana odds, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 47.5. Indiana is -325 on the money line (wager $325 to win $100) and Miami is +260 (wager $100 to win $260). Before you make any Miami vs. Indiana picks of your own, make sure you see the top college football picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Miami vs. Indiana on Monday

When: Monday, Jan. 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Miami vs. Indiana betting preview

Odds: Indiana -8.5, Over/Under 47.5

The Hoosiers do everything well, ranking second in points per game offensively and defensively. Both sides of the ball have been on full display during this CFP run, as Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza has more touchdown passes (eight) than he does incompletions (five) over these two dominant wins. As for that Hoosiers defense, that side of the ball gave up just three points to Alabama in the quarterfinal before securing three takeaways -- including a pick-six -- in a 34-point win over Oregon in the semifinal. Cignetti's team is as balanced as they come in terms of having an elite offense and elite defense, and the Hoosiers run and pass the ball well offensively and dominate in the trenches and secure takeaways on defense.

The Hurricanes entered the CFP in a bit of a rough way, as they were the odds-on favorite in the ACC for nearly all of 2025 before two late losses knocked them out of the ACC title race. But Virginia's stunning loss to Duke opened the door for Miami to enter the CFP field as an at-large team, and the team has responded very well. Miami won a defensive slugfest over Texas A&M in the first round before pulling off a stunning 24-14 upset over Ohio State, the reigning national champs. The Hurricanes then saw Carson Beck scramble for a late go-ahead touchdown to cap off a wild 31-27 win over Ole Miss in the semifinal. Miami's defense has been up to task so far, with stars like Rueben Bain Jr. dominating in the trenches over the team's last three games. That side of the ball will have a tough task against Indiana's elite and balanced offense. The Hurricanes will also need a big game from Beck, who had three total touchdowns in the team's win over the Rebels. Indiana's defense tackles well and has a penchant for forcing turnovers, so if Miami wants to stay in this game, it will need a clean game from Beck and the team's offensive line.

Both Indiana and Miami have been great against the spread this year as each team is 10-5 ATS. The Hoosiers' high-powered offense has led the team to lean towards the Over this year, as they're 9-6 to that side of the total. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, are 6-9 to the Over this season, three of their last four games finishing Under the total.

Model's Miami vs. Indiana score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model expects Indiana to cap off its historic turnaround with a win in Florida over the Hurricanes. Indiana wins in 64% of simulations, but the model sees more value backing Miami on the money line at plus odds. The model expects the Hurricanes to keep things closer than Alabama and Oregon did as they cover the spread in 55% of simulations. Additionally, the model has a slight lean to Over 47.5.

Miami vs. Indiana score prediction: Indiana 27, Miami 21

