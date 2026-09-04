The goal is clear for the Miami Hurricanes for the 2026 college football season, and it starts Friday, Sept. 4, when they visit the Stanford Cardinal to start their campaign. Stanford got its season going with a big victory Saturday, as it topped Hawaii 37-27 at home. Now, the seventh-ranked Hurricanes come to town to kick off a season where they have real designs on winning the national title. The Hurricanes were a controversial playoff entrant last season but went all the way to the national title game, where it lost to Indiana 27-21. Kickoff for Miami vs. Stanford is set for 9 p.m. ET in Palo Alto, Calif. Bet on Stanford vs. Miami and more college football games with the FanDuel promo code to receive bonus bets:

The Hurricanes are 24.5-point favorites in latest FanDuel Sportsbook odds, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 47.5. If you want to try your hand at college football betting on games like Miami vs. Stanford on the best betting apps, make sure to check out our picks for this matchup. You should also see what SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model have to say.

Miami vs. Stanford betting odds (via FanDuel)

Miami vs. Stanford money line: Miami -4000, Stanford +1400 Miami vs. Stanford over/under: 47.5 (Over -112, Under -108) Miami vs. Stanford spread: Miami -24.5

Miami vs. Stanford betting preview

The Hurricanes lost a lot of talent from their national runners-up squad, but coach Mario Cristobal and his staff have restocked with elite players and look to finish the job this season. Duke transfer Darian Mensah will take over at quarterback and is among the Heisman Trophy favorites as the season kicks off. He is priced at +950, behind only fellow quarterbacks CJ Carr (+750) of Notre Dame and Arch Manning (+850) of Texas, according to FanDuel. Mensah, who threw for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns for the Blue Devils last season, joins a loaded offense that features star receiver Malachi Toney (1,211 yards, 10 TDs) and running back Mark Fletcher (1,192 yards, 12 TDs). Star pass rushers Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor have moved on after combining for 22 sacks last season, but holdover Ahmad Moten (4.5 sacks in 2025) and Missouri transfer Damon Wilson (9.0 sacks in 2025) should fill in well. UM allowed 14 points per game last season (fourth in FBS) and scored 31.6 (30th).

The Cardinal are at home and should come in with confidence off their 10-point victory against Hawaii on Saturday. The Rainbow Warriors scored just seven points in the first three quarters and the Cardinal outgained them 483-322 in total yards, including 173-46 on the ground. Stanford scored just 18.8 points per game last season (120th in FBS), so the Week 0 output is a promising sign. The defense wasn't much better, as the Cardinal averaged 29.2 points (95th). Quarterback Davis Warren threw for 310 yards and a touchdown in the opener, while running back Micah Ford scored three times and ran for a team-high 99 yards. JonAnthony Hall and Zion Robinson combined for 138 yards on just four catches, and three other receivers had multiple receptions and eclipsed 40 yards. The Cardinal didn't turn the ball over, and Gabe Kaminski had 1.5 sacks. Stanford went 4-8 last season (3-5 in the ACC), while Miami finished 13-3, going 6-2 in the conference. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets when wagering on Miami-Stanford and more college football games:

Miami vs. Stanford picks, prediction

Miami -24.5

Mensah and the Hurricanes' offense could start off a little slowly in the opener, but the talent should eventually overwhelm the Cardinal. The hosts got off to a solid start to the season against Hawaii, but UM is a legitimate national title contender. Cristobal seems to add a new stud player almost daily, and if this defense can replace Bain and Mesidor, the Cardinal might not score at all. With the likes of Toney and Fletcher joined by a strong class of transfers, the offense should be in good shape. Cooper Barkate put up 1,106 receiving yards catching passes from Mensah at Duke last season, and Vandrevius Jacobs had 548 receiving yards for South Carolina. Freshmen Daylyn Upshaw and Vance Spafford might not make the splash Toney did last year but are among the pieces that give the UM passing attack huge potential.

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Marquise Lightfoot, Armondo Blount and Moten might not make fans forget about last year's pass rushing stars right away, but they are talented and capable players. They combined for 9.5 sacks last season. The Hurricanes had the sixth-best run defense in the nation (89.3 yards per game), and the middle hasn't changed much, so the pressure is likely to be on Warren to propel the Cardinal offense. The senior has eight TD passes and 10 interceptions in his career, with most of his playing time coming in 2024 at Michigan. The Hurricanes had 25 takeaways last season and were plus-10 in turnover margin (13th in FBS) while Stanford had just 13 takeaways and was minus-3 (T-97).

SportsLine expert Emory Hunt is backing the Canes to cover the spread, as he also expects the offense to overwhelm Stanford. "Miami has shown the ability to reload the last three seasons," he says. "This year they land arguably the best QB in the country in Darian Mensah. There's an abundance of weapons across the board and expect them to keep the pressure on the Stanford defense all throughout the game."