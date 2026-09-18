The fifth-ranked Miami Hurricanes step back into ACC play when they battle the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Friday night. Miami is coming off a 77-7 thrashing of Florida A&M in Week 2, while Wake Forest outlasted Purdue 38-36 in double overtime on Saturday. The Hurricanes (2-0), who tied for second in the ACC at 6-2, were 13-3 and national runners-up in 2025. The Demon Deacons (2-0), who tied for seventh in the conference at 4-4, were 9-4 a year ago. Miami has won the last eight meetings with Wake Forest, which last beat the Hurricanes in 1944. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Allegacy Financial Stadium at Winston-Salem, N.C. The Hurricanes are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Wake Forest odds. The over/under for total points is 55.5. Before making any Miami vs. Wake Forest picks, check out the Miami (Fla.) vs. Wake Forest predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami vs. Wake Forest. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Wake Forest vs. Miami:

Miami (Fla.) vs. Wake Forest spread Miami -20.5 Miami (Fla.) vs. Wake Forest over/under 55.5 points Miami (Fla.) vs. Wake Forest money line Miami -1562, Wake Forest +903 Miami (Fla.) vs. Wake Forest picks See picks at SportsLine Miami (Fla.) vs. Wake Forest streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Miami vs. Wake Forest predictions

After simulated Miami vs. Wake Forest 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under (55.5 points) at betting apps. The Under has hit in three of the past four head-to-head meetings between the teams, including in Miami's 42-14 win in 2024. The Under has also hit in three of Miami's last six road games.

The Hurricanes have the 11th-ranked defense in NCAA Division I so far this season, allowing 203 total yards and giving up just 6.5 points per game. Junior defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot leads the Miami defense with 11 total tackles, including one sack for seven yards. The Hurricanes have registered three sacks through two games.

Wake Forest struggled a bit at Purdue last week. Junior quarterback Gio Lopez powered the Demon Deacons, leading Wake Forest in yards passing (225) and yards rushing (59). The model projects 47 combined points as the Under hits in 66% of simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Miami vs. Wake Forest picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Miami vs. Wake Forest, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.