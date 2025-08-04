The Dallas Cowboys entered last offseason with the ability to sign all three of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons to new extensions. After dragging their feet and seeing the QB and WR markets explode, Jerry Jones and company paid Prescott and Lamb. As for Parsons, he played his fourth year without a new deal with the hope he'd get paid this offseason. That still hasn't happened, even as fellow edge rusher T.J. Watt signed a deal making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. Now Parsons has officially asked for a trade, according to a post he made on social media.

"Unfortunately I no longer want to be here," Parsons wrote. "I no longer want to be held to close (sic) door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates."

Parsons, who has three All-Pro nods to his name along with 52.5 career sacks, missed four games to injury last year, something Jones mentioned in a press conference when asked about Parsons not yet receiving a contract extension. The star edge rusher didn't hold out of training camp, instead attending but not practicing as he took a "hold in" approach. Now, he has publicly asked for a trade. Whether the fifth-year pro receives one, however, is another story.

With Watt and other edge rushers like Myles Garrett receiving lucrative deals, Parsons, who is younger than both of those stars, is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. With Parsons publicly asking out of Dallas, that obviously opens the door for him to play with another team should Dallas agree to a deal that very likely will result in multiple high draft picks, as well as Parsons getting an extension before a trade is agreed to. Now, top sportsbooks have listed their odds for the team Parsons will take his first snap of the 2025 season with. Here's what those odds look like at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Micah Parson trade odds (via DraftKings)

Cowboys -300

Eagles +1000

Patriots +1000

Chargers +1500

Cardinals +1600

49ers +1600

Rams +1800

Panthers +2200

Bears +2200

Seahawks +2500

Jets +2500

Despite the clear tension between Parsons and the Cowboys, they are the favorites to retain the star pass rusher. He's still around the team at training camp even though he's not participating in drills, so he's still attempting to prepare for the upcoming season. Parsons is more than likely to take his first snap of the 2025 season with Dallas, which is how this bet will be graded at sportsbooks. An in-season trade is possible, especially if Parsons decides to suit up without receiving an extension.

The Eagles are a contender to land Parsons, though Dallas would probably not trade a star player to a division rival coming off a Super Bowl win. Philadelphia's defensive line is one of the best in the league and sending Parsons there would create an even bigger juggernaut. There are Pennsylvania connections for Parsons but the Eagles (like any team trading for Parsons) would likely have to commit to an extension to make that move happen. And even then, the price could be too high to justify a deal.

The Chargers (+1500) could use a long-term edge rusher with Joey Bosa now in Buffalo and Khalil Mack nearing the end of his career. The Cardinals (+1600) want to take the next step forward as a franchise, and the 49ers (+1600) want to show last year was a fluke down year due to injury. The Rams (+1800) are never afraid to trade away first-round picks for established stars, and the Panthers (+2200) need defensive reinforcements in the worst way after a horrific 2024 campaign.

A sleeper team to keep in mind would be the Seahawks (+3000). They quietly had one of the better defenses in the NFL last year under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald and their defensive coordinator is Aden Durde, who was the Cowboys' defensive line coach from 2021-23, Parsons' first three seasons in the NFL.