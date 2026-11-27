Pride will be on the line when the Michigan Wolverines clash with the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon in "The Game" rivalry matchup. Michigan is coming off an 18-16 win over UCLA in Week 12, while Ohio State dropped a 31-28 decision at Nebraska. The Wolverines (6-5, 3-5 Big Ten), who are tied for 12th in the conference, are 1-2 on the road this season. The Buckeyes (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten), who are tied for fifth in the Big Ten, are 5-1 on their home field in 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes are 10.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 37.5 in the latest Michigan vs. Ohio State odds. Before making any Michigan vs. Ohio State picks, check out the Michigan vs. Ohio State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Michigan vs. Ohio State odds

Michigan vs. Ohio State spread Ohio State -10.5 Michigan vs. Ohio State over/under 37.5 points Michigan vs. Ohio State money line Ohio State -410, Michigan +333 Michigan vs. Ohio State picks See picks at SportsLine Michigan vs. Ohio State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Michigan vs. Ohio State predictions

After simulating Michigan vs. Ohio State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 37.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in eight of the last 10 head-to-head meetings. It has also hit in each of the last three Ohio State games and in six of the Buckeyes' last 10. The Over is also 6-0 in Ohio State home games this season.

The model projects Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood to throw for more than 150 yards and one score. It also says Ohio State will be led by quarterback Luke Fahey. He is projected to throw for more than 210 yards and two touchdowns.

The computer is calling for 43 combined points as the Over is the value pick 63% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Michigan vs. Ohio State picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Ohio State, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.