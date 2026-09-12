The 11th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners battle the Michigan Wolverines in a key matchup between SEC and Big Ten behemoths. Oklahoma is coming off a 51-0 thrashing of UTEP in Week 1, while Michigan won on a controversial Hail Mary in a 13-12 triumph over Western Michigan. The Sooners (1-0), who finished 6-2 and tied for fifth in the SEC last season, were 10-3 overall in 2025.The Wolverines (1-0), who tied for fourth in the Big Ten at 7-2, were 9-4 overall last season. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for noon ET from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Sooners are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Oklahoma vs. Michigan odds. The over/under for total points is 43.5. Oklahoma leads the all-time series 2-0, including a 24-13 win in Norman last year. Before making any Michigan vs. Oklahoma picks, check out what SportsLine college football expert Mike Tierney has to say.

Tierney is a veteran sportswriter and handicapper. Over the past two college football seasons, Tierney is 121-103 on college football betting sites. He's also 15-7 (+718) on his last 22 picks involving Michigan, returning $741 to $100 players on betting sites. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, Tierney has locked in another confident pick for Oklahoma vs. Michigan. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Michigan vs. Oklahoma:

Oklahoma vs. Michigan spread Oklahoma -4.5 Oklahoma vs. Michigan over/under 43.5 points Oklahoma vs. Michigan money line Oklahoma -206, Michigan +170 Oklahoma vs. Michigan picks See picks at SportsLine Oklahoma vs. Michigan streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Oklahoma vs. Michigan predictions

One of Tierney's top picks for Oklahoma vs. Michigan: He's going Under 43.5 total points (-110) as Oklahoma enters as the -4.5 favorite at betting apps. Tierney was not impressed with Michigan's offensive effort in their win over Western Michigan in Week 1, and has some injury concerns with Oklahoma. Because of that, he sees both defenses being able to hold the offenses in check.

"Michigan's all-but-invisible offense against Western Michigan cannot be ignored," Tierney said. "Forget the wait-a-second finish. The Wolverines were thoroughly outplayed for the first 59:59 while QB Bryce Underwood might have removed himself from Heisman Trophy consideration before Labor Day." Head to SportsLine to see Tierney's Oklahoma vs. Michigan spread pick.

How to make Oklahoma vs. Michigan picks

In addition to going Over on the point total, he's found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. You absolutely need to see what it is before locking in any picks of your own.

So who wins Oklahoma vs. Michigan on Saturday, and what x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from college football expert Mike Tierney, who is 15-7 (+718) over his last 22 picks in Michigan games, and find out.