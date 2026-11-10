An early top-five measuring stick opens the 2026 Champions Classic when the Michigan State Spartans take on the Duke Blue Devils. Neither team has been tested en route to 2-0 starts; No. 2 Duke, led by Patrick Ngongba II, enters with blowouts of Army and Coastal Carolina on its resume, while No. 5 Michigan State has rolled Quinnipiac and Toledo behind the play of preseason national POY contender Jeremy Fears Jr. Duke holds a 16-4 series edge and won last year's meeting 66-60. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from the United Center in Chicago is at 7 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Duke odds, while the over/under is 147.5. Before making any Michigan State vs. Duke picks, check out the Michigan State vs. Duke predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. Duke and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Duke vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Duke spread: Duke -7.5 Michigan State vs. Duke over/under: 147.5 points Michigan State vs. Duke money line: Duke -340, Michigan State +280 Michigan State vs. Duke picks: See picks at SportsLine Michigan State vs. Duke streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Michigan State vs. Duke predictions

After evaluating Michigan State vs. Duke from every angle, the model is going Over on the total (147.5 points) on the best betting apps. The competition hasn't been high compared to what these teams will face in Chicago, but Michigan State has scored 91 and 96 points in its wins. Duke was "held" to 84 points vs. Army, this after going off for 113 vs. Coastal Carolina.

Fears Jr. (12.5 ppg, 10 apg) is the engine for Tom Izzo's Spartans and a preseason national POY contender. Duke counters with frontcourt size and depth led by Ngongba II (19 ppg, 8 rpg), plus playmakers like Cayden Boozer and Dame Sarr. The Blue Devils have advantages in length and depth, while Spartans consider tempo and toughness as strengths.

The model believes the teams combine for 149 points as the Over hits 57% of the time. See the Michigan State vs. Duke spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Michigan State vs. Duke picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Michigan State vs. Duke, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan State vs. Duke spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



