The Michigan State Spartans have once again been one of the top teams in the Big Ten this season, and with just three games to go, it looks like they'll be a team to watch once again in March. Their next test is a road matchup with Indiana, which is just trying to finish the season on a high note as, barring a stunning Big Ten Tournament run, the Hoosiers will be left out of the NCAA Tournament. The action begins at 3:45 p.m. ET and will air on CBS and Paramount+.

The Spartans enter Sunday's matchup ranked No. 13 in the nation and as winners of three in a row. Michigan State is 23-5 overall and 13-4 in conference play. The Hoosiers are 17-11 overall and 8-9 in the Big Ten. Sunday is the second meeting between these longtime Big Ten rivals this season, as the Spartans won 81-60 on Jan. 13. Michigan State is a 2.5-point favorite, per the latest SportsLine consensus odds.

The Hoosiers will lean on Lamar Wilkerson in this upset bid, as he ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring with 21.0 points per game. The Spartans are fifth in the conference in scoring and third in points allowed per game.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 17 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 20-11 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns. Here's a closer look at the model's top picks and best bets for Michigan State vs. Indiana on Sunday, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Michigan State vs. Indiana model picks for March 1

Indiana +2.5

The Hoosiers are a worthy back at home, the model says, as they cover this line in 59% of simulations. The Spartans are 14-13 against the spread this year while the Hoosiers are 13-15 ATS, though they haven't covered in three straight.

Indiana money line

The Hoosiers also present more value on the money line, according to the model, as they win in 51% of simulations at plus money. At FanDuel, Indiana is +155 to win (wager $100 to win $155). Indiana has lost three straight entering Sunday.

Over 144.5

The total here is set at 144.5, a number the model expects these two rivals to clear on Sunday. The Over hits in 63.1% of model simulations, though both teams have leaned slightly to the Under this season.