Michigan State vs. Michigan: Game preview and best bets

Who Michigan State Spartans vs. Michigan Wolverines When Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where Spartan Stadium | East Lansing, Michigan How to watch Big Ten Network

To say that the Michigan Wolverines (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) have struggled in their national championship defense would be quite an understatement. After losing a total of three games over three seasons, Michigan has equaled that total after just seven games with a loss to Illinois last week, following the departure of head coach Jim Harbaugh and other key coaches and players who are now in the NFL.

The Michigan State Spartans (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) have the same exact record as their mortal rivals, but the general perspective of the program is very different. The Spartans are coming off of a 4-8 season, and a 5-7 campaign before that, so a viable push towards bowl eligibility is quite the positive. Evidently, new head coach Jonathan Smith has already begun to turn things around in East Lansing, as his squad is poised to surpass its win total from a season ago.

Michigan’s biggest issue has been replacing quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who was a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. After McCarthy tossed 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions a year ago, Davis Warren, Jack Tuttle and Alex Orji have combined for six touchdowns and nine picks, leaving it unclear who will start this weekend.

Michigan State’s Aidan Chiles has put up the exact same touchdown to interception ratio, so this game shouldn’t be a shootout by any means. With Michigan favored by somewhere around five points at most major sportsbooks like FanDuel and DraftKings.

Market FanDuel DraftKings Fanatics Michigan spread -4.5 (-110) -5.5 (-108) -5.5 (-110) Michigan State spread +4.5 (-110) -5.5 (-112) +5.5 (-110) Michigan money line -192 -198 -225 Michigan State money line +158 +164 +185 Over Over 40.5 (-110) Over 40.5 (-112) Over 41 (-110) Under Under 40.5 (-110) Under 40.5 (-108) Under 41 (-110)

Why bet on the Michigan Wolverines

This isn’t last year’s Wolverines, but they are favored for a reason. Plenty of the key pieces of the defense are still in place, including defensive lineman Mason Graham, who has already recorded 3.5 sacks after a total of three last year, and edge-rusher Josiah Stewart who has 5.5 sacks, matching his total from all of last season.

It’s worth noting that a key defensive piece for the Wolverines, All-American cornerback Will Johnson, might not be available as he deals with an injury.

The Spartans’ offense is just inside the top 90 in FBS by EPA per play, so they might not be up to the task of scoring on a talented, veteran defense like Michigan’s.

The Michigan State ground game is stronger than their air attack, but if Michigan can stifle Chiles to the point of making the Spartans one-dimensional, that dimension just might not be strong enough to keep the team afloat.

Why bet on the Michigan State Spartans

It could be easily argued that Michigan’s 4-3 start should be even worse. Michigan squeaked past USC with a late touchdown and barely survived a comeback bid from Minnesota. The offense still has yet to put together four palatable quarters of football.

The Spartans’ defensive metrics aren’t fantastic, but it’s worth noting that there are few opponent-adjusted statistics for college football. As such, the numbers for State have been heavily influenced by games against Oregon and Ohio State, two of the country’s best offenses.

Against less elite Power Four units like Iowa, Maryland and Boston College, the Spartans have allowed scoring totals in the low 20s. They could have an even better day against a Michigan offense in total disarray, taking a lot of pressure off of Chiles and the offense to put up big numbers.

Best bet on Michigan State vs. Michigan: Under 40.5 (-110, FanDuel)

With the spread set under a touchdown by just about every operator, there isn’t as much of a gap between these two teams as one might have expected before the season started. Michigan certainly isn’t a team to bet as a road favorite, but the number doesn’t lend itself to a bet on State either, as a Michigan win by a touchdown could make for a very tough beat.

