Two Big Ten contenders will meet on Thursday, Feb. 26 when the No. 13 Michigan State Spartans head to West Lafayette to battle the No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers. The Spartans have won two in a row entering this matchup, but are just 3-3 in their last six games as they try to re-establish some momentum ahead of the postseason. Purdue bounced back from a loss to Michigan with a 29-point win over Indiana, and has won five of its last six games. This is the lone meeting between these teams in the regular season.

We'll look at the best bets for Michigan State vs. Purdue on Thursday, using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. It simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and entered Week 17 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated Over/Under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 20-11 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Bet on Michigan State vs. Purdue at DraftKings, where new users get $200 if their first bet of $5+ wins:

Michigan State vs. Purdue model picks for Feb. 26

Purdue -7.5

This line has actually moved up from 6.5 to 7.5, and the SportsLine model has the Boilermakers covering in 49% of simulations. What's interesting about Purdue's recent six-game stretch is that while it has won three games by double digits, only one of those wins came at home. Purdue is just 5-9 ATS as a home favorite while Michigan State is 2-4-1 ATS on the road.

Michigan State money line

It can seem odd for a model to recommend taking Purdue against the spread and Michigan State on the money line. The Spartans only win in 27% of simulations, but that's offering enough value at +280 odds. Michigan State has not been good on the road this season, going 4-3 overall. Purdue is 12-3 straight up at home.

Over 142.5

This is the model's strongest recommendation, with the Over hitting in 72.6% of simulations for a "B" grade play. The Boilermakers have gone Over their totals in three of their last four games and four of their last six. They are 10-5 to the Over at Mackey Arena. The Spartans had six straight Overs before finally hitting an Under in their last game. They are 11-16 overall to the Over on the season but 4-3 to the Over in road games.