The 16th-ranked Michigan Wolverines battle the fourth-ranked Connecticut Huskies in a rematch of last year's NCAA Tournament championship game on Friday night in a 2026 Hall of Fame Series matchup. Michigan, the defending champions, are coming off an 84-68 opening night win over Oakland on Monday, while UConn downed Gardner Webb 86-46 that same night. This will be the first big test for Michigan coach Mike Boynton Jr., who took over in the offseason following Dusty May's departure to the Dallas Mavericks. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is at 8 p.m. ET. UConn is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Michigan vs. UConn odds, while the over/under is 141.5. Before making any Michigan vs. UConn picks, check out the Michigan vs. UConn predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan vs. UConn and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for UConn vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. UConn spread: UConn -7.5 Michigan vs. UConn over/under: 142.5 points Michigan vs. UConn money line: UConn -300, Michigan +260 Michigan vs. UConn picks: See picks at SportsLine Michigan vs. UConn streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Michigan vs. Connecticut predictions

After evaluating Michigan vs. UConn from every angle, the model is going Over on the total (142.5 points) on the best betting apps. The Over has hit in five of the last eight Michigan games. The Wolverines were ninth in scoring last season, averaging 87.3 points per game. The Huskies, meanwhile, were sixth in the Big East, averaging 76.6 points per game.

The model projects two Michigan players to reach double-digit scoring. Kenny Noland and Moustapha Thiam are both projected to score 11 points or more. UConn, meanwhile, are expected to be led by three players who will score at least 11 points - Solo Ball, Braylon Mullins and Silas Demary Jr.

The model projects 149 points as the Over hits 68% of the time. See the Michigan vs. UConn spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Michigan vs. UConn picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Michigan vs. UConn, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Michigan vs. UConn spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



