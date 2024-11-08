Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Who Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers When Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where Memorial Stadium | Bloomington, Ind. How to watch CBS

A year after going 15-0 and winning a national championship, the Michigan Wolverines are struggling to secure bowl eligibility. They need only one more win, currently sitting with a 5-4 record after a tough loss to No. 1 Oregon, but their remaining schedule makes that far from a guarantee. After dropping some winnable games while figuring out the quarterback position, Michigan is in danger of dropping below .500 this year.

This was not the season expected from the defending champions, as Sherrone Moore’s squad was ranked No. 9 in the AP preseason poll. This also was not the season expected from the Indiana Hoosiers, who were projected to finish in the bottom half of the Big Ten. Instead they are 9-0 and, if the season ended today, would make the College Football Playoff. In just one season, coach Curt Cignetti has steered this program to its first-ever 9-0 start and on the brink of securing a playoff berth.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

One of the most encouraging developments in Indiana’s most recent win, a 47-10 triumph over Michigan State, was a strong performance from star quarterback Kurtis Rourke. After suffering a broken thumb last month, Rourke seemed certain to miss significant time, but he found a way to get on the field against the Spartans. Luckily for the Hoosiers, he did not look rusty as he tossed four touchdown passes and played turnover-free football.

In a turn of events that few could have predicted before the season, major sportsbooks like FanDuel and Caesars have Indiana as a two-touchdown favorite over Michigan.

Market FanDuel Caesars BetMGM Michigan spread +13.5 (+100) +14.5 (-110) +14.5 (-115) Indiana spread -13.5 (-122) -14.5 (-110) -14.5 (-105) Michigan money line +450 +430 +450 Indiana money line -630 -600 -650 Over Over 48.5 (-110) Over 48.5 (-110) Over 48.5 (-105) Under Under 48.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-115)

Why bet on Michigan

The biggest reason Indiana is an undefeated Big Ten squad yet ranked just No. 8 in the country—behind five teams with a loss and ahead of just one other undefeated Power Four team—is its schedule. Though the Hoosiers have won each game by two touchdowns or more, they’re not exactly battle-tested; they have yet to face a ranked team.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

Michigan, however, has already played No. 1 Oregon and No. 5 Texas, in addition to a couple of tricky road games against Washington and Illinois. The Wolverines lost all of those games, but they’ve seen enough quality opposition to have learned plenty. They’ll be facing an Indiana team that’s had essentially zero resistance this season, with a strength of schedule outside of the top 100.

Rourke and the rest of the offense could struggle mightily to keep drives moving against a talented Michigan defense that boasts three key edge rushers with pass rush win rates over 19%, headlined by Josiah Stewart (25.6%).

The Wolverines offense seems to have found its footing to a degree, as quarterback Davis Warren played turnover-free ball and tossed a pair of touchdowns in the loss to Oregon. Indiana’s defense has had some positive results, but has yet to prove that it’s not vulnerable to another solid day from Warren.

Why bet on Indiana

Even though there were signs of life with Warren at the helm against Oregon, Michigan has not routinely scored, especially against good teams. The Wolverines haven’t scored 30 points or more since the season opener against Fresno State and have scored more than 20 just once in the past month. They’ve only played two road games but put up just 24 points across those contests.

Overall, Michigan’s 21.0 points per game scoring average ranks 116th in the country, while Indiana’s defense gives up just 13.6 per game, the seventh-best mark in the FBS. Of course, the Hoosiers haven’t been tested by any elite offenses, but Michigan’s isn’t one either. The Wolverines rank around 120th in most EPA-based metrics, far worse than Nebraska, Michigan State and Washington, all of whom Indiana held to 17 points or fewer.

Michigan’s defense is still a very solid one if it doesn’t spend too much time on the field, but given the state of the offense, that’s a big “if.” The Wolverines have mostly given up big scoring numbers to elite offenses, and that’s exactly what Indiana’s is. The Hoosiers rank second in the country with 46.6 points scored per game, and the offense is tops in the nation in both EPA and success rate.

Indiana hasn’t played a defense like Michigan’s yet, and the Hoosiers aren’t likely to bully the Wolverines like they’ve done to other teams. However, Indiana doesn’t necessarily need to. The defense should limit Michigan enough that the offense can have its toughest day of the season and still help the team win comfortably.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY or Washington, DC. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet to settle must lose to qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. ©2024, Caesars Entertainment. WASHINGTON, DC: It is unlawful for any individual who is noticeably intoxicated or impaired to engage in sports wagering. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or text 800426. OLG Class A licensed Operator. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. MA: CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. NY: Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

Best bet on Michigan vs. Indiana

Under 48.5 (-110, FanDuel/Caesars)

Indiana’s offense has been good enough to push this over/under number a bit higher. However, Michigan’s defense should be by far the best the Hoosiers have seen yet and a far cry from the Michigan State unit they saw a week ago. The Wolverines have the ability to make Rourke more uncomfortable than he’s been at any point this season, while on the offensive side, they may not be able to contribute very much to the total.