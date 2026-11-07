Michigan hosts Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Wolverines head into the rivalry as 14-point favorites, with the over/under at 39.5. Michigan enters Saturday having won two of its past three games, including a 28-21 victory at Rutgers. Michigan State has lost six straight after opening 2-0. The Wolverines have allowed just 16.4 points per game this season. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Michigan vs. Michigan State betting odds

Michigan-Michigan State money line: Michigan -600, Michigan State +440 Michigan-Michigan State Over/Under: 39.5 (Over -118, Under -102) Michigan-Michigan State spread: Michigan -14

Michigan vs. Michigan State betting preview

Michigan's 28-21 win at Rutgers was the sort of offensive showing the Wolverines have rarely produced this season. Freshman quarterback Tommy Carr completed 22 of 27 passes for 266 yards, then ran for two touchdowns. He also found JJ Buchanan for a six-yard score. Michigan gained 427 total yards and converted 12 of 16 third downs, though two missed field goals kept Rutgers within reach. The Wolverines are 5-3 and have won two of their past three.

Michigan State (2-6) had last week off after a 28-10 defeat at UCLA. Freshman Kayd Coffman started at quarterback, while Leo Hannan appeared in relief. The Spartans managed 156 total yards and converted two of 11 third downs. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Michigan vs. Michigan State picks, prediction

The Pick: Michigan -14

Michigan's defensive profile offers a stronger argument for the 13.5-point spread than its season-long scoring average. The Wolverines allow 250 total yards and 16.4 points per game. Opponents average just 99.4 rushing yards, while Michigan State generates 110.1 on the ground. The Spartans have lost six straight and scored only 31 points in their past two games. UCLA held them to 47 rushing yards while forcing three turnovers.

Carr's improvement adds another dimension. Michigan's offense averages 316.4 yards per game, but it produced 427 at Rutgers with a more efficient passing attack. Savion Hiter carried 20 times for 76 yards, and Jordan Marshall scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the season. Michigan State's defense allows 153.8 rushing yards per ouMiting. SportsLine forecasts a 31-15 Wolverines victory, a 16-point margin that covers Michigan -14. Bet on Michigan-Michigan State at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+: