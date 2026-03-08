The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines have sealed the Big Ten regular season title but they aren't ready for a break, especially with a massive state rivalry on tap. It's a top-10 battle between the Wolverines and No. 8 Michigan State Spartans when they face off Sunday at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines (28-2, 18-1) have won 14 of their past 15 games with the lone loss coming to current No. 1 Duke, and come in off a 71-68 victory at Iowa. The Spartans (25-5, 15-4) have won five in a row but lost at home to the Wolverines 83-71 at the end of January.

Sunday's tip is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Michigan odds and are priced at -500 on the money line (wager $500 to win $100). The Spartans are +380 underdogs (wager $100 to win $380), and the Over/Under for total points scored is set at 150.5.

We're revealing the best bets you can make for Michigan State vs. Michigan, using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and taking the recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. The SportsLine model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-ranked Over/Under college basketball picks dating to last year. It is also on a 23-17 run on top-rated CBB side picks, and anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Michigan State vs. Michigan for March 8

Michigan State +9.5

The Wolverines are 15-15 against the spread but 6-2 ATS against ranked opponents, while the Spartans are 14-14-2 ATS overall and 10-8-1 ATS in conference games. Michigan State is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against Michigan. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Spartans covering the spread in 53% of its simulations, with UM's projected margin of victory being nine points.

Michigan State money line

The Spartans are 5-3 straight up against ranked teams and have beaten Illinois, ranked No. 5 at the time, and then-No. 8 Purdue since losing to Michigan six weeks ago. Michigan's loss came on its home floor, against Wisconsin on Jan. 10. The Spartans have won seven of the past 10 meetings, with two of those on the road. The SportsLine model says they have a fair chance, at least in comparison to the odds. Michigan State wins in 26% of simulations as significant plus-money underdogs.

Under 150.5

The total has gone Under in five of Michigan's past six games, and the Under has hit in four of the past five meetings between these teams. These are two of the best defensive teams in the Big Ten, and they give up a combined 136 points per game. They also are two of the top defensive rebounding teams, with both averaging more than 27 per game, so extra chances will be hard to come by. The model has the score coming in below 150, with the Under hitting in 54.3% of simulations.