Michigan heads to Minnesota for a Big Ten showdown on Saturday afternoon, as the Wolverines try to bounce back from their first loss of the season. Minnesota is eyeing a second consecutive upset after knocking off Washington on the road last week. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Bet on Michigan vs. Minnesota in Week 5 at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Michigan vs. Minnesota odds and Minnesota vs. Michigan spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this Big Ten matchup. We'll also share our best bets using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-24 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites so far this season. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Michigan vs. Minnesota betting odds (via DraftKings)

Minnesota vs. Michigan money line: Michigan -225, Minnesota +185 Minnesota vs. Michigan over/under: 43.5 (Over -108, Under -112) Minnesota vs. Michigan spread: Michigan -5.5

Michigan vs. Minnesota betting preview

Michigan and Minnesota both have one loss entering this game, making it a pivotal contest as the midway point of the season approaches. The Wolverines are coming off a loss to Iowa on the final play, while the Golden Gophers are coming off a 27-24 win against Washington. These teams play for the Little Brown Jug, which is the oldest rivalry trophy in the FBS.

The Wolverines have won 18 consecutive games at Minnesota, but the Golden Gophers are 9-1 in their last 10 home games. It has been a roller coaster start to Michigan's first season under coach Kyle Whittingham, as it is the only team to win and lose a game on a touchdown on the final play of regulation since at least 2003. Minnesota is eyeing a 2-0 start to Big Ten play for the first time since 2019 after quarterback Drake Lindsay threw three touchdown passes against Washington last week. Use the FanDuel promo code to get $250 in bonus bets after betting $5+ for five days on college football, including Minnesota vs. Michigan:

Michigan vs. Minnesota picks, prediction

Over 43.5 points in Minnesota vs. Michigan

Minnesota's offense is averaging 35 points per game this season, as Lindsey has thrown for 951 yards and seven touchdowns, while running back TJ Thomas is averaging 7.4 yards per carry. Michigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan had five receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns against Iowa last week, becoming the first Michigan player with at least 100 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in a game since 2022. The SportsLine Projection Model has these teams combining for 47 points as the Over hits in 60% of simulations on Saturday.