After shaky first game, Michigan welcomes No. 11 Oklahoma to The Big House for a huge game in Week 2 of the college football season. The Wolverines just barely staved off an embarrassing home loss to Western Michigan on a controversial last-second play, a result that saw them drop from to No. 16 in the AP Poll to out of the rankings entirely. The pressure is now on new head coach Kyle Wittingham to come up big against the Sooners. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET. Bet on Michigan vs. Oklahoma at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

Before making your college football betting picks for Saturday's Michigan vs. Oklahoma game, you should take a look at what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about this matchup.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Michigan vs. Oklahoma betting odds (via DraftKings)

Michigan vs. Oklahoma money line: Michigan +190, Oklahoma -230 Michigan vs. Oklahoma over/under: 43.5 (Over -112, Under -108) Michigan vs. Oklahoma spread: Oklahoma -5.5

Michigan vs. Oklahoma betting preview

Both teams enter this game 1-0 -- technically, at least. Michigan benefitted from a highly controversial refereeing decision to eke out a 13-12 win over Western Michigan, a result the MAC is now challenging. The Wolverines have a tally in the win column for now, but they were far from convincing against their mid-major foes, with quarterback Bryce Underwood looking scattershot at best outside of the controversial Hail Mary pass.

Ann Arbor isn't the friendliest locale for visiting teams, but Michigan's troubles should have No. 11 Oklahoma feeling confident. The Sooners blew out UTEP 51-0 in Week 1 and now head to Michigan smelling blood in the water. Quarterback John Mateer is something of a longshot in the Heisman Trophy race (+3500 at DraftKings) but brings an element of dynamism to the Oklahoma offense. Last year's leading receiver, Isaiah Sategna III, remains in place.

Oklahoma fielded the seventh-best scoring defense in the sport last season and retained six of its defensive starters for 2026, including three linebackers and three defensive backs. That spells trouble for Underwood, whose performance was so undercooked that head coach Kyle Wittingham didn't commit to him as the long-term starter for the season.

It's not easy to go to Ann Arbor and blow the Wolverines out of the water. And the oddsmakers clearly don't expect that to be the case, given the spread. But the fact remains that Michigan is a 5.5-underdog at home and Oklahoma looks like a potential College Football Playoff team. If Michigan needs an extra second on the clock to meet Western Michigan, what will the Sooners do to them?

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Michigan vs. Oklahoma picks, prediction

Michigan +5.5

The SportsLine model has a somewhat surprising outlook on this game. It has Michigan covering at a 66% rate -- an impressive number for a team that probably shouldn't have beaten Western Michigan last week.

There's some logic in this output from the model, though. Michigan probably isn't as bad as it was in Week 1, and The Big House still isn't an easy place to visit, even if the Wolverines haven't exactly been convincing since Jim Harbaugh bailed to the NFL. Michigan may not win this game, but a cover isn't out of the realm of possibilities.