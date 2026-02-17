The Michigan Wolverines took over the spot many experts thought they deserved, and the No. 1 team in the nation already faces a huge test when it visits No. 7 Purdue on Tuesday night. The Wolverines (24-1) have been rolling since a surprising home loss to Wisconsin on Jan. 10, winning nine games by double digits in their past 10. The Boilermakers (21-4) have rebounded from a three-game losing streak to win four in a row. They are 11-2 at home this season, with both losses coming against current top-10 teams. Michigan won two of three meetings between the teams last season, including an 86-68 victory in a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal.

Tipoff at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan vs. Purdue odds, and the Over/Under for total points scored is set at 156.5, Michigan is the -153 favorite on the money line, with Purdue priced at +127.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times, and it entered Week 16 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated Over/Under college basketball picks dating back to last season. It is also on a 13-7 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns. Here are the model's picks for No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 7 Purdue.

Michigan vs. Purdue model picks for Feb. 17

Purdue +2.5

The Boilermakers are 12-13 against the spread this season but have covered in three of their past four and are 4-2 ATS in games against ranked teams. The Wolverines are 4-8 ATS in their past 12, though they were favored by at least 12 points in 10 of those. They are 1-6 ATS in road games. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Boilermakers covering the spread in 69% of its simulations, good for a "B" grade.

Purdue money line

Purdue has won the past three meetings on its home floor, the most recent a 91-64 rout last January. The Boilermakers are outscoring opponents by an average of 14 points and have 30-point and 21-point victories during their current four-game win streak. Both teams allow just under 69 points per game and while Michigan leads the Big Ten in scoring at 90.6 points, the Boilermakers aren't far behind at 82.6. The model has Purdue winning 63% of the time, giving the plus-money play on the money line a "B" grade.

Over 156.5

The teams combine to score more than 173 points per game and while the model doesn't expect that kind of output, it does project the score to approach 160. These are the two best shooting teams in the Big Ten, with both hitting more than 50% of their shots, and Purdue is second in the conference in 3-point shooting at 37.8%. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting in 53.1% of its simulations, so the model sees only slight value on the total wager, giving it a "C" grade.