No. 4 UConn faces No. 16 Michigan in a college basketball national championship rematch on Friday night in Boston. The Huskies opened the season with an 86-46 win over Gardner-Webb, while the Wolverines cruised to an 84-68 win over Oakland. UConn is a 7.5-point favorite against the defending national champions, with the over/under at 141.5. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Tipoff for Michigan vs. UConn is set for 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. SportsLine's proven computer model has analyzed UConn vs. Michigan and revealed its Michigan vs. UConn prediction, and you can also read our college basketball betting preview for Friday's matchup. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

UConn vs. Michigan betting preview

UConn is the fourth-ranked team in the country entering the season, and head coach Dan Hurley recorded his 200th win in an 86-46 victory over Gardner-Webb on Monday. Braylon Mullins scored 11 of his 20 points in the second half, while Na'jai Hines had 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Huskies are coming off a 34-6 campaign that ended with a loss to Michigan in the national title game.

Michigan is trying to become the first Big Ten team to win back-to-back national titles, and guard Elliot Cadeau is its top returning player. Cadeau averaged 10.5 points and 5.9 assists while also earning Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors. UConn is a 7.5-point favorite in the UConn vs. Michigan odds, while the over/under is 141.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Michigan vs. UConn picks, best bets

Michigan +7.5

Over 141.5 points

Michigan +7.5

Michigan defeated UConn in last year's national championship game, 69-63. The Wolverines lost their top-three scorers to the NBA, but they return scorers No. 4 and No. 5 in Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney. But Michigan was sure to replace its lost talent, adding the third-ranked overall Class of 2026 between freshmen and transfer portal combined, according to 247Sports. Michigan defeated Oakland, 84-68, in its opener. McKeney had 17 points against Oakland. UConn lost its top two scorers from last year to the NBA, and the model projects Michigan to cover in 52% of simulations. Bet on UConn vs. Michigan at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Over 141.5 points

Both rosters are filled with top talent, and with re-tooled rosters from the transfer portal on both sides, defensive chemistry can be hard to form this early into the season. Returners Trey McKenney and Roddy Gayle Jr. each scored 17 points for Michigan in its opener, and Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella added 15 points. Michigan was ninth in the nation at 87.3 points per game last season. Braylon Mullins, who averaged 12 ppg last season, scored 20 in UConn's opener, and he's set to take on a leading offensive role. The model projects the Over to hit in 59.4% of simulations. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Michigan vs. UConn: