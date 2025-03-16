The Michigan Wolverines will take on the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday in the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game on CBS and Paramount+. Michigan was the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament after going 14-6 in conference play and the Wolverines are now 24-9 overall. Wisconsin went 13-7 in the league to earn the No. 4 seed and is 26-8 on the season. The Wolverines won the only regular-season matchup between these two programs on Dec. 3 by a score of 67-64, but the Badgers have already avenged regular-season losses to UCLA and Michigan State this postseason.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The latest Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds from SportsLine consensus list the Badgers as 3.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 150.5. You can watch this matchup on CBS and Paramount+, where you can get a seven-day free trial right here.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters conference championship week on a 225-165 betting roll (+1873) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are the college basketball best bets for Wisconsin vs. Michigan (on Paramount+) on Sunday:

Wisconsin (-3.5)

After beating Northwestern 70-63 in its first game of the 2025 Big Ten Tournament, Wisconsin and sixth-year guard John Tonje have been on the revenge trail. Tonje had 26 points in an 86-70 win over UCLA that avenged a regular-season loss and then had 32 points and a game-winning block in a 77-74 win over Michigan State to avenge another regular-season loss. Now, the Badgers will take aim at the Wolverines, who won 67-64 in Madison in December. Tonje is a man possessed right now after playing four years at Colorado State and one at Missouri before transferring to Wisconsin, and the model predicts that he helps Wisconsin cover in over 50% of simulations. Don't forget to stream the game on Paramount+, where you can get a free seven-day trial.

Over 150.5

This was a bit of a rock fight in December but both teams have evolved considerably on the offensive end since then. The last two conference tournament games for both teams cruised past the 150 mark. Tonje, as mentioned, has been on fire in Indianapolis and the big man tandem of Vladislav Goldin and Daniel Wolf have also been dominant in this conference tournament. Goldin is averaging 22.5 points and 9.5 rebounds over his last six games, while Wolf has three consecutive double-doubles and is averaging 19.0 points and 12.7 rebounds during that span. The Over hits in well over 50% of the model's simulations. Don't forget to stream the game on Paramount+, where you can get a free seven-day trial.

Want more college basketball picks for Sunday?

You've seen the model's college basketball best bets for Michigan vs. Wisconsin in the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game. Now, get picks for every game from SportsLine's model that's on a 225-165 roll on college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Visit SportsLine to get all of its college basketball picks for Sunday right here.