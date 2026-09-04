Expectations are always high for the Michigan Wolverines, and this year is no exception with former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham taking over the storied program. His tenure begins on Saturday against in-state rival Western Michigan in a college football Week 1 matchup. Whittingham guided the Utah Utes to 21 winning records in 22 seasons. Meanwhile, Lance Moore enters his third season as coach of the Broncos as defending champions of the MAC. Michigan has never lost in eight meetings vs. Western Michigan, the latest matchup coming in 2021. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines are 27.5-point favorites in the latest Western Michigan vs. Michigan odds. The over/under for total points is 49.5. Before making any Western Michigan vs. Michigan picks, check out the Western Michigan vs. Michigan predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Western Michigan vs. Michigan. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Michigan vs. Western Michigan:

Western Michigan vs. Michigan spread Michigan -27.5 Western Michigan vs. Michigan over/under 49.5 points Western Michigan vs. Michigan money line Michigan -6500, W. Michigan +2000 Western Michigan vs. Michigan picks See picks at SportsLine Western Michigan vs. Michigan streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Western Michigan vs. Michigan predictions

After simulating Western Michigan vs. Michigan 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over (49.5 points) at betting apps. QB Bryce Underwood returns for his sophomore season for the Wolverines. He threw 11 TDs with nine INTs last season, but Michigan still won nine games. Whittingham is optimistic Underwood takes another step with a veteran roster around him.

For Western Michigan, junior QB Broc Lowry is also back after earning 2025 MAC Offensive Player of the Year honors. Because of that, SportsLine's model projects 50 combined points, making the Over the value pick 52% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Western Michigan vs. Michigan picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Michigan vs. Western Michigan, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.