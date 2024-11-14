Mike Tyson is an underdog to Jake Paul: A betting history of Tyson’s career

Tyson will be a betting underdog on Friday night for only the second time in his storied career

It is a testament to the sensational dominance Mike Tyson exhibited during his prime fighting years that when he steps into the ring on Friday night against Jake Paul, it will mark just the second time in a 56-fight pro career that he will do so as the betting underdog.

Aside from that one other occasion, it took him being eight years into AARP eligibility to do it. At 58 years old, Tyson is so far removed from his physical prime that he could practically be prime Tyson’s grandfather.

Here’s a look at some notable boxing betting moments surrounding Tyson’s biggest fights.

Opponent: Trevor Berbick

Date: November 22, 1986 Location: Las Vegas, NV Favorite: Tyson Tyson’s odds: -300

For one of the first times in modern boxing history, a challenger, in this case Tyson, was a betting favorite to beat a reigning heavyweight champion. Tyson handled it with ease, blasting Berbick in just two rounds and becoming, at 20 years old, the youngest fighter ever to win a heavyweight championship. Tyson’s manager said later that Berbick was one of the guys they wanted to bump off on the way to the title.

Opponent: Larry Holmes Date: January 22, 1988 Location: Atlantic City, NJ Favorite: Tyson Tyson’s odds: -800

Promoter Don King’s $3 million guarantee was enough to drag Holmes, the once-beaten former heavyweight champion, out of retirement. At 38, Holmes hadn’t fought since losing a disputed decision against Michael Spinks 22 months prior, but the temptation was too much. He tried to get some of his old mojo going, but Tyson bludgeoned him and knocked him out in the fourth round.

Opponent: Michael Spinks Date: April 19, 1988 Location: Las Vegas, NV Favorite: Tyson Tyson’s odds: -400

Both Tyson and Spinks were undefeated, and both had claims to the heavyweight title. Spinks moved up to heavyweight and dethroned Larry Holmes after cleaning out a stacked light heavyweight division and despite the betting odds, many pundits picked him to outbox and decision Tyson. No chance. Spinks entered the ring looking terrified and was counted out 91 seconds later. Spinks never fought again.

Opponent: James “Buster” Douglas Date: February 11, 1990 Location: Tokyo, Japan Favorite: Tyson Tyson’s odds: -4200

The American sporting public was getting so tired of Tyson’s quick knockouts that promoter Don King took the Tyson show on the road. Douglas seemed an especially poor choice for a title challenger. Despite a five-fight winning streak, losses to lesser heavyweights marked him as an easy night for Tyson. Instead, Douglas, inspired by the recent death of his mother, turned in the performance of a lifetime, outboxing Tyson and hurting him. Douglas survived a knockdown in the eighth round to win the heavyweight title by stopping Tyson in the 10th, resulting in one of the biggest upsets in sports history.

Opponent: Evander Holyfield

Date: June 28, 1997 Location: Las Vegas Favorite: Tyson Tyson’s odds: -200

In retrospect, the odds favoring Tyson were inexplicable. Holyfield, as a massive underdog, manhandled Tyson in their first fight and stopped him in the 11th round to claim a heavyweight championship. Still, the oddsmakers liked Tyson in the rematch, which was more competitive than the first fight but was going Holyfield’s way early when Tyson snapped, biting off a 1-inch piece of cartilage from the top of Holyfield’s ear and spitting it onto the canvas. Tyson promptly bit Holyfield again, prompting the referee Mills Lane to disqualify him.

Opponent: Lennox Lewis

Date: June 8, 2002 Location: Memphis, TN Favorite: Lewis Tyson’s odds: +200