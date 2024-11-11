Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: Best sportsbook promos and bonuses

A look at some of the best new user promos available ahead of the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

For most of our lives, Mike Tyson has been viewed as one of the scariest and most ferocious men to ever live. At the same time, Jake Paul was viewed as one of the biggest names in the YouTube community for posting funny prank videos. Fast forward a few years, and the two men are set to face-off in a heavyweight boxing exhibition, which will be featured on Netflix. Of course, it’s Jake Paul who’s the sizable -250 favorite to win at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tyson is now 58 years old, while Paul is still in his athletic prime at 27 years old. Tyson last had a competitive fight in 2005, though he has participated in a few exhibitions since then. He’s already had to postpone this fight once due to a medical concern with an ulcer. Paul has boxed 11 times since 2020, posting a 10-1 record with 7 knockouts.

Today, we’re examining six of the leading sportsbooks in the online betting landscape in anticipation of the upcoming fight. We’ll compare their welcome offers and highlight which platforms provide the best value for new bettors. All of these sportsbooks are reliable and tested options, so if you’re considering adding one to your rolodex, you can’t go wrong with any of them.

Top Sportsbook Promos

Below is a table with six of the nation’s top sportsbooks and their current sign-up offers available to new users:

Sportsbook Promo Promo Code BetMGM Up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if first wager loses CBSSPORTS FanDuel Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets AND 3 months of NBA League Pass if first wager wins Caesars Up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if first wager doesn’t win CBS1000 DraftKings Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets bet365 Choice between: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets OR up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if first wager loses CBSBET365 Fanatics Up to $100 bonus bets per day for ten days

BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM gives new users a chance to bet with confidence on their first wager. To claim the sign-up offer, register with the promo code CBSSPORTS, deposit at least $10, and place your first bet. If your bet wins, you keep the profits, and the promotion ends. If it loses, you’ll receive bonus bets equal to your wager, up to $1,500.

This offer is only valid for the first bet on a new account. Bonus bets must be used within seven days and have no cash value until they are wagered at least once.

Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA).

FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel is offering new users a bet-and-get promotion with an additional twist . To participate, deposit $5 and place a minimum $5 bet on your first wager, no matter the market. After your bet settles, FanDuel will give you $150 in bonus bets to use within the next week—provided your first bet wins.

On top of that, you’ll also receive three months of NBA League Pass, allowing you to watch live out-of-market NBA games on your smartphone, tablet, or app. You’ll receive this part of the promotion regardless of it your first bet wins or loses.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days and cannot be redeemed for cash. You must wager the bonus bets at least once to convert them into a cash balance, and the stake from the bonus bets does not count toward any payout. League Pass will automatically renew after three months, but you can cancel at any time before the renewal.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars’ sign-up offer is similar to BetMGM’s, though the maximum bonus is slightly lower. New users can receive up to $1,000 in a bonus bet if their first wager doesn’t win. To claim this offer, simply sign up using the promo code CBS1000.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify, and users can place a bet up to $1,000 on any sport. If the bet loses, Caesars will issue a bonus bet equal to the original wager amount. Bonus bet must be used within 14 days and cannot be split across multiple bets. If your first bet wins, no bonus bets will be awarded.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY or Washington, DC. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet to settle must lose to qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. ©2024, Caesars Entertainment. WASHINGTON, DC: It is unlawful for any individual who is noticeably intoxicated or impaired to engage in sports wagering. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or text 800426. OLG Class A licensed Operator. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. MA: CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. NY: Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering new users the chance to receive a total of $200 in bonus bets. To qualify, register and deposit at least $5, then place a wager of $5 or more on any market. Once your bet settles, DraftKings will credit your account with eight $25 bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses.

These bonus bets can be used on any sport or market, but they must be used within seven days and are valid for a single use. To convert them into withdrawable funds, you must wager the bonus bets at least once. The stake from the bonus bets does not count toward any winnings.

Read Review Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). New customer only. Must be physically present in AZ/CO/DC/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/KY/LA(select parishes)/MA/MD/ME/MI/NC/NJ/NY/OH/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV/WY only. Void in ONT/OR/NH and where prohibited. Eligibility restrictions apply. 1 per new customer only. Min. $5 deposit. Min. $5 bet. $200 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire in 7 days (168 hours). Stake removed from payout. Ends 11/17/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Terms: dkng.co/bball. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS). Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

bet365 Sportsbook

Bet365 offers new users the choice between two promotions, allowing them to select the one that best suits their needs. Users can either opt for a first-bet safety net of up to $1,000 or choose the “bet and get” promotion, where a $5 wager earns $150 in bonus bets. To claim either offer, sign up using the promo code CBSBET365 and make a minimum deposit of $10.

If you choose the first-bet safety net, Bet365 will issue a bonus bet equal to the amount of your original wager, up to $1,000, if it loses. This offer applies only to your first bet. Alternatively, with the bet-and-get option, you’ll need to place a minimum $5 wager on any bet with odds of -500 or greater. Note that all bonus bets are non-withdrawable and must be used within seven days.

Read Review Bet $5 & Get $150 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics has rolled out a unique welcome promotion, setting itself apart from other sportsbooks. New users can earn up to $100 in “no sweat bets” every day for ten consecutive days. Each day, Fanatics will match the stake of your first bet (with odds of -200 or higher) up to $100, but only if that bet loses. Users can achieve the maximum of $1,000 in “no sweat bets” by placing (and losing) a $100 bet in each of their first 10 days, but the first don’t need to be $100. That’s just the maximum that can be returned as a “no sweat bet”

To participate, users must opt in each day and place a minimum $5 bet. A minimum deposit of $10 is also required. Remember, “no sweat bets” expire after seven days and must be wagered at least once before any withdrawals can be made.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Betting on Tyson vs. Paul

The top sportsbook promotions for the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight include welcome offers from top sportsbooks such as BetMGM, FanDuel Sportsbook, and Caesars Sportsbook.

It’s worth noting that not all states will be accepting wagers on the fight due to its classification as an “exhibition.” The New York State Gaming Commission said generally, that exhibition events between non-professional athletes are not permitted for wagering.

New York is among one of at least six states that will not permit betting on the event. Pennsylvania, Colorado, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Vermont will also not accept wagers. There’s a chance that list grows even more before Friday’s fight.