More and more states are starting to move to legalize mobile sports betting, with Missouri, Arkansas and Wisconsin becoming the newest entries in the sports betting landscape. Minnesota attempted to pass sports betting legislation in 2024 and 2025, but those efforts failed to get enough support. However, legislators are trying to move a bill through the state's government in 2026 in an effort to bring sports betting to Minnesota.

Senator Nick Frentz's bill, SF 4139, is a proposal that would allow the state's 11 tribes to run mobile sports betting in a partnership with top sportsbooks like DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and others. This is similar to Missouri sports betting, which requires operators to partner with an established casino or professional sports team. The proposal also establishes a 22% tax on sports betting revenue.

The Minnesota legislative session ends on May 18, so it's unlikely there will be a definitive direction regarding sports betting in the state before the adjournment. At the moment, the chamber is still deciding on the path forward for the bill. It was initially referred to the Commerce Committee but could be sent to the State and Local Government Committee. Both committees are likely to see the bill at some point, regardless of where it starts.

Minnesota sports fans hoping to make wagers on their favorite teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Wild and college sports teams will have to wait for some time. At the moment, the state does have DFS operations, though there are questions about how regulated these platforms are.

Minnesota also has access to prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket for the time being, though there's another bill being considered that would severely limit what kind of trades users can make on those platforms and other prediction markets.