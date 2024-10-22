Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers WHEN Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 10:00pm ET WHERE Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California HOW TNT

Opening night of the NBA season features two high profile national TV games, with the New York Knicks visiting the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves visiting the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers expect to play both LeBron James and his son, rookie Bronny James, which would be the first time a father and son have ever played in the same NBA game. Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. will be in attendance for this historic event.

For Minnesota, this is the first game since 2015 without Karl-Anthony Towns as a Timberwolf, as Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo make their Timberwolves debuts following the blockbuster trade earlier this month.

The Timberwolves look to build off last season’s success, as they enter the season with the second-shortest odds at NBA sportsbooks to win the Western Conference (+500, FanDuel) and the second-highest win total in the West (Over 51.5, -115; Under 51.5, -105, FanDuel). The Lakers just hope to make the playoffs (-110, FanDuel), in what could be LeBron’s final season.

Here are the current betting odds for Timberwolves vs. Lakers at some of the best online sportsbooks. These odds are current as of the most recent update of this article.

Market FanDuel bet365 Caesars Timberwolves spread -1 (-106) -1 (-110) -1 (-110) Lakers spread +1 (-114) +1 (-110) +1 (-110) Timberwolves moneyline -116 -115 -115 Lakers moneyline -102 -105 -105 Over Over 219 (-110) Over 219.5 (-108) Over 219 (-115) Under Under 219 (-110) Under 219.5 (-112) Under 219 (-105)

Why bet on the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves are a much better team than the Lakers, and they beat the Lakers in three of their four matchups last season. To be able to pick the clearly better team to win at nearly even odds seems like a gift. With all the hoopla surrounding LeBron and Bronny, winning the game itself might become a secondary concern for Los Angeles.

Last year after the Lakers lost the game in which LeBron became the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 regular season points, Anthony Davis pointed out to LeBron in the locker room (as shown on the recently released Netflix documentary series “Starting 5”) that the Lakers seem to lose every game in which LeBron sets a record or achieves a significant milestone. Playing with his son won’t just be an on-court milestone for LeBron, but an emotional familial one, as well.

For the Timberwolves, whose sole purpose this season is to go further than last season’s appearance in the Conference Finals, a distracted opponent may be an exploitable opportunity.

Why bet on the Lakers

The Lakers return essentially the same team as last season. Of their 13 top players in minutes played in 2023-24, 11 have returned, with only role players Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie having departed, and the only new player expected to crack the rotation being rookie Dalton Knecht. (Bronny James is expected to play briefly in order to achieve the moment with his father, but he is not likely to be a rotation player to begin the season.)

The Timberwolves, on the other hand, will be learning how to play with each other in real time. With their longtime anchor Towns in New York, they will be starting a new power forward (Randle), alongside the first game in midnight blue and lake blue for rotation members DiVincenzo, rookie first round picks Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr., and veteran free agent playmaker Joe Ingles.

Randle only played in one preseason game for the Timberwolves, an ugly loss in Chicago in which every Minnesota starter had a negative plus/minus despite facing a pretty mediocre opponent. Randle did not seem to be in game shape, and his trademark post-up leaner was absent. The Minnesota offense appeared clunky trying to work all the new pieces together, and it will take some time for them to gel.

The last time the Wolves started a new season after making a major offseason trade, when they acquired Rudy Gobert before the 2022-23 season, they got off to a rough 5-8 start, and their first three losses were to teams that would finish a collective 84 games under .500. The Lakers are better than those teams that beat the new-look Wolves two years ago, and they would like to prove it on national television.

Best bet: Anthony Davis to score 30+ points and grab 14+ rebounds Same Game Parlay (+457, FanDuel)

The Timberwolves had the best defense in the NBA by a healthy margin last year, but one hole in that defense was defending high-scoring power forwards like Zion Williamson and Julius Randle (back when he was a Timberwolves opponent). Anthony Davis is no exception. Davis has played five full games against the Timberwolves over the last two seasons, and in those games he has averaged 33.4 points and 14.4 rebounds per game, only failing to top 30 points once.

