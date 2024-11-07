Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO Minnesota Vikings vs. Jacksonville Jaguars WHEN Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET WHERE EverBank Stadium | Jacksonville, Florida HOW FOX

The Vikings started the 2024 NFL season with an incredible run, including relatively easy victories over four consecutive playoff contenders in the 49ers, Texans, Packers and Jets. But when they lost two straight and their star left tackle for the season, the vibes in Minnesota seemed to be shifting heading into last week’s matchup against the Colts. But after a get right win on Sunday night, the Vikings enter the softest part of their schedule with renewed optimism.

For the Jaguars, an unlikely second half comeback against the Eagles fell short, leaving Jacksonville at 2-7 and all but eliminated from playoff contention. A loss to Minnesota could be the final nail in the coffin of the Jaguars’ 2024 season. Here are the current betting odds for Vikings vs. Jaguars at some of the best online sportsbooks. These odds are current as of the most recent update of this article.

Market FanDuel DraftKings Caesars Vikings spread -4.5 (-105) -4.5 (-108) -4.5 (-110) Jaguars spread +4.5 (-115) +4.5 (-112) +4.5 (-110) Vikings money line -205 -205 -225 Jaguars money line +172 +170 +185 Over Over 45.5 (-105) Over 44.5 (-112) Over 45 (-110) Under Under 45.5 (-115) Under 44.5 (-108) Under 45 (-110)

Why bet on the Vikings

The biggest concern about the Vikings coming into last week was how the offense would handle the absence of star left tackle Christian Darrisaw. After he went out with what turned out to be a season-ending injury at the end of the first half in Week 8 against the Rams, Minnesota quarterback Sam Darnold was under constant pressure in the second half. But the Vikings traded with the Jaguars for a replacement left tackle in Cam Robinson, and despite only arriving in Minnesota four days before the game, Robinson acquitted himself well in Week 9, allowing zero sacks and just two pressures in 34 dropbacks.

Where the Vikings offense struggled in Week 9 was in the interior of the offensive line, where the Colts generated consistent pressure. Unfortunately for Jacksonville, its four interior defensive linemen in rotation, DaVon Hamilton, Tyler Lacy, Jeremiah Ledbetter and Esezi Otomewo, have combined for just 1.5 sacks and six quarterback quarterback hits this season.

When the Jaguars generate pressure it’s from the edge, where they have the dynamic duo of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. Those two could pose a challenge to Minnesota, but right tackle Brian O’Neill is a star, and Robinson should only be better with a full week of practice with his new squad. What will be most interesting to watch is who has the advantage between Robinson and his former teammates in a matchup between players who have practiced against each other for several years.

The Jaguars are 28th in net EPA/play and are dead last in the NFL on defense, including pass defense. Last week, in Darnold’s first game of the season with all his offensive weapons, he set season highs in completions, passing attempts, passing yards and completion percentage. Look for similarly impressive numbers for Darnold and his offensive weapons in Jacksonville.

On the other side of the ball, the Vikings defense has been elite this season. They are ranked No. 1 in the NFL by DVOA and No. 2 by EPA/play, including first against the run and fourth against the pass. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores’s complicated blitz packages confuse opposing quarterbacks, leading to Minnesota’s 13 interceptions, two more than any other team, despite having played one fewer game than 20 teams. Trevor Lawrence leads the league in turnovers since he entered the NFL. Expect an interception or two from Lawrence this week, and the Vikings’ defense scoring their league-leading fourth touchdown of the season may not be a bad bet (+650, BetMGM).

Most concerning for Jacksonville, Lawrence is currently questionable with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. If he misses the game and Mac Jones has to start, a Vikings bet is a no-brainer.

Why bet on the Jaguars

The Jaguars have not had a great season, but they haven’t been terrible at home. In four home games they have outscored their opponents by eleven points, with the biggest loss coming by five points, which is right around where the spread is at most NFL betting sites.

Although Lawrence struggled against the Eagles in Week 9, especially in the first half, in his previous five games he completed over 68% of his passes on 8.3 yards per attempt with a 9:3 TD:INT ratio. The vaunted Vikings pass rush, best in the league through the first seven weeks of the season, has largely disappeared. After they failed to even touch Matthew Stafford in Week 8, Minnesota did not sack Joe Flacco last week until the Colts’ final drive of the game.

Largely due to their inability to get to the quarterback, the Vikings’ gaudy defensive numbers have regressed over the last three weeks, when their EPA/play on dropbacks has dropped to 28th (just one spot ahead of the Jaguars). It’s worth noting that even during that three week span the rush defense has still been second in the league, so even if Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne Jr. are healthy, Jacksonville is unlikely to run the ball well versus Minnesota.

Despite the struggles of the Jacksonville defense against the pass, they’re still fourth in the league in EPA/play against the run. If the Vikings cannot get Aaron Jones going, their offense could become one dimensional. And although the Jaguars pass defense has not been good, Sam Darnold has been turnover prone. Only Gardner Minshew has more turnovers than Darnold this season.

One final concern for Minnesota is special teams injuries. Vikings rookie kicker Will Reichard had not missed any kicks on the season until he missed two field goal attempts while trying to play through an injury last week. Now he’s on IR and out for at least the next four weeks, and his replacement, John Parker Romo, has never attempted a kick in a regular season NFL game.

In addition to Reichard, the Vikings also put All-Pro long snapper Andrew DePaola on IR this week. A new long snapper and new kicker could lead to issues for the Vikings on special teams, which could provide an opportunity for Jacksonville to execute a game-turning play on special teams.

Best bet for Vikings vs. Vikings: Adjusted Line, Jaguars +7 (-178, Caesars)

When the spread is under a touchdown, it’s hard to recommend a bet on the underdog in a matchup between a top five team and a bottom five team. But between the Jaguars not being blown out at home this season, question marks about the Vikings on special teams, and Minnesota’s propensity to allow backdoor covers (they’ve been outscored in the fourth quarter in three of their wins), the Jaguars should be able to keep the final score close. Covering a spread of a touchdown seems more probable than 4.5-5.5 points.