The Indiana Hoosiers lost for the first time in more than a year earlier this month to Ohio State, and they rebounded with an overtime win at Michigan last week. The Hoosiers enter Week 9 with a 7-1 record, and their next test in the Big Ten is the 5-2 Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Hoosiers are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Minnesota vs. Indiana odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Over/Under for points scored is 40.5. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Bet on college football at DraftKings and get $200 in bonuses and three months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We're breaking down the latest Minnesota vs. Indiana odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and highlighting our best bet for this Big Ten matchup with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 9 on a 68-59 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Minnesota vs. Indiana betting odds (via DraftKings)

Minnesota vs. Indiana money line: Indiana -1450, Minnesota +850 Minnesota vs. Indiana Over/Under: 40.5 (Over -115, Under -105) Minnesota vs. Indiana spread: Indiana -20.5

Minnesota vs. Indiana betting preview

Indiana has had a sense of inevitability since Curt Cignetti took over in 2024. The Hoosiers are no longer college football laughingstocks and instead are among the best teams in the nation once again after winning it all last year. The team has looked far more vulnerable this year, though, due largely to the offense. Quarterback Josh Hoover, who Cignetti said this week has been playing injured, is not playing his best football of late. He's completed no better than 54.5% of his passes over Indiana's last three games. The Hoosiers have scored, 20, 15 and 13 points over that stretch. Thankfully for Indiana fans, the Hoosiers are No. 2 in America in scoring defense at 12.0 points per game allowed.

Minnesota is 5-2 on the year with notable wins over Washington, Michigan, and Iowa under its belt. The Golden Gophers are 5-2 overall and are 1-1 on the road this year, and this matchup at Indiana is far and away their toughest game of the year. Minnesota's defense has been very good, ranking 34th in the nation in points per game allowed, but the offense has lagged behind, ranking 84th in scoring. Quarterback Drake Lindsey has had his moments, but he's thrown six interceptions this year, with at least one in each of his last five games. If Minnesota is to pull of a major upset, Lindsey will have to buck that trend. Get $250 in bonus bets via bet resets with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

Minnesota vs. Indiana picks, prediction

Hoosiers -20.5

The Golden Gophers have had some nice wins this year, but they have yet to face a team of Indiana's caliber. Minnesota was blown out at Purdue a few weeks ago and suffered a blowout loss at home to Mississippi State in non-conference play. The question here is how Hoover looks after a few bad games and whether the injury Cignetti alluded to is lingering into this week. The SportsLine model has Indiana covering 68% of the time for an 'A' grade.