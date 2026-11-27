The Wisconsin Badgers host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday night during Rivalry Week, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are bowl eligible, but not in the mix for the Big Ten title game or a College Football Playoff spot heading into the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe. Wisconsin is a 9.5-point home favorite in the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota odds, and the over/under is 37.5. Bet on Wisconsin vs. Minnesota at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Wisconsin vs. Minnesota odds and Minnesota vs. Wisconsin spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this matchup. We'll also share our best bets from SportsLine's proven computer model. Anybody following SportsLine's picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin betting odds (via DraftKings)

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota money line: Wisconsin -340, Minnesota +270 Wisconsin vs. Minnesota over/under: 37.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Wisconsin vs. Minnesota spread: Wisconsin -9.5

Minnesota vs. Wisconsin betting preview

Wisconsin is looking to reclaim Paul Bunyan's Axe after Minnesota notched a 17-7 win last season in this rivalry. The Badgers are coming off their best performance of the campaign, cruising to a 42-10 win at Purdue. Senior quarterback Colton Joseph had 114 passing yards and 187 rushing yards in the victory.

Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak with a 20-17 win over Northwestern last week, clinching bowl eligibility. The Golden Gophers are bowl eligible for the eighth time in 10 seasons under head coach P.J. Fleck. Quarterback Drake Lindsey had 224 passing yards and two touchdowns, while running back Darius Taylor had a season-high 108 yards on 15 carries.

Wisconsin is 5-0 at home this season, and Minnesota is 1-3 on the road. Wisconsin is a 9.5-point favorite in the Wisconsin vs. Minnesota odds, while the over/under is 37.5. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota picks, prediction

Wisconsin -9.5 vs. Minnesota

Wisconsin has been a different team at home this season, winning all five of its games by 17-plus points. The Badgers are coming off a dominant 42-10 win at Purdue last week, securing their first winning record since 2023. Meanwhile, Minnesota has lost three straight road games, including a 42-14 blowout loss at Penn State two weeks ago. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for Wisconsin to record a 28-12 victory over Minnesota, helping the Badgers cover the spread in 70% of simulations.