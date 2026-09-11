The Minnesota Golden Gophers host the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in a Week 2 non-conference clash that has the feel of a near-pick'em. The game is on CBS and Paramount+ and will feature Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor, who turned heads in his debut last week, completing 22 of 34 passes for four touchdowns in a 62-13 blowout of Lamar, while both teams enter 1-0 and looking to build momentum before diving into Big Ten and SEC schedules. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Bulldogs are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Mississippi State vs. Minnesota odds, while the over/under is 54.5 points. Before making any Minnesota vs. Mississippi State picks, check out the Mississippi State vs. Minnesota predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mississippi State vs. Minnesota. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Mississippi State vs. Minnesota:

Mississippi State vs. Minnesota spread Bulldogs -1.5 Mississippi State vs. Minnesota over/under 54.5 points Mississippi State vs. Minnesota money line Mississippi State -110, Minnesota -109 Mississippi State vs. Minnesota picks See picks at SportsLine Mississippi State vs. Minnesota streaming Paramount+

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Top Mississippi State vs. Minnesota predictions

After simulating Mississippi State vs. Minnesota 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Under (54.5 points) at the best betting apps. Despite Taylor's explosive Week 1 debut, this shapes up as a tight, low-scoring road game for Mississippi State, with both defenses expected to keep pace in check at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The advanced model calls for 54 combined points to be scored, and the Under hit 54% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Mississippi State vs. Minnesota picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mississippi State vs. Minnesota, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.