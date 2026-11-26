The 123rd edition of the Egg Bowl kicks off on the Friday after Thanksgiving, when the Ole Miss Rebels host the Mississippi State Bulldogs in an SEC finale an an annual highlight of Rivalry Week. Ole Miss enters at 7-4, 4-4 in the SEC, while Mississippi State is 5-6, 2-6, needing a victory to become bowl eligible. The Rebels have won the last three meetings and hold a significant advantage at quarterback, with Trinidad Chambliss leading the offense. The Bulldogs will likely lean heavily on running back Fluff Bothwell, particularly against an Ole Miss defense that has struggled to stop the run. On the other side, Mississippi State owns the SEC's worst passing defense, creating an opportunity for Chambliss to have a productive afternoon. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for Noon ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. The Rebels are 19-point favorites, while the over/under is 56.5 in the latest Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss odds. Before making any Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State picks or Egg Bowl bets, check out the Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss odds

Mississippi State vs Ole Miss spread Ole Miss -19 Mississippi State vs Ole Miss over/under 56.5 points Mississippi State vs Ole Miss money line Ole Miss -1053, Miss. St. +675 Mississippi State vs Ole Miss picks See picks at SportsLine Mississippi State vs Ole Miss streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State predictions

After simulating Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 56.5 points at betting apps. Mississippi State's offense hasn't been the same since QB Kamario Taylor was lost for the season on Oct. 24. In fact, every Bulldogs game since the injury has finished Under the total. Over the last five weeks, MSU is averaging just 10 points per game.

Chambliss' Rebels offense has also hit a downturn, managing just 24 points the last two weeks in losses to Oklahoma and Georgia. Each team has a path to scoring points vs. defenses with holes, but the model doesn't believe both teams will move the ball enough to get over this lofty total.

The computer is calling for 56 combined points as the Under is the value pick at college football betting sites. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Mississippi State vs Ole Miss picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 70% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mississippi State vs Ole Miss, and which side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.