Bryant-Denny Stadium is the site of one of the most anticipated games of the college football weekend. On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide will welcome the Missouri Tigers to Tuscaloosa in a battle between ranked squads. Missouri enters at 6-1 overall and 2-1 in SEC play, with Alabama beginning the game with a 5-2 overall record and a 2-2 conference mark.

Alabama looks to right the ship after a disappointing three-week stretch. Following a 4-0 start that included a landmark win over the Georgia Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide have dropped two of the last three. That slide began with a shocking loss to Vanderbilt before a competitive, yet vexing, loss to Tennessee a week ago. On the Missouri side, the Tigers suffered a blowout loss in College Station to Texas A&M but bounced back to the tune of back-to-back wins over UMass and Auburn.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Alabama is favored, with moneyline odds of -880 (+580 for Missouri).

This is the eighth game of the season for both squads, with each still in the race to reach the College Football Playoff.

Why bet on Missouri

Opponents are averaging only 15.6 points per game against Missouri this season, with the Tigers ranking near the top of the SEC in total defense in allowing only 273.0 yards per game. Missouri’s pass defense is stingy, including a 57.4 percent mark in completion rate allowed and only six passing touchdowns allowed across seven games. Missouri has a pair of shutouts on its ledger, and the Tigers have given up only 20 combined points in the last two weeks.

On the other side, Missouri has a devastating wide receiver duo with Theo Wease Jr. and Luther Burden III. Both standouts have more than 440 receiving yards, combining for seven touchdowns in the process. Burden finished third in the SEC with 1,212 receiving yards and nine touchdowns a year ago. Alabama has been anything but bulletproof on defense, headlined by a flop against Vanderbilt in which the Crimson Tide gave up 418 total yards, 40 points, and 12.0 yards per pass attempt without creating a single takeaway.

Missouri is also elite on third down, converting 49.1% of attempts this season, and the Tigers have committed only four turnovers in seven games. The Tigers are also quite comfortable on the road, posting an 8-3 record against the spread away from Columbia since the beginning of the 2022 campaign.

Why bet on Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium has been friendly to Alabama’s football program. The Crimson Tide are 29-1 at home since the beginning of the 2020 season, including an unblemished mark so far in 2024. The Crimson Tide are also capable of big things on offense, including 38.1 points per game in 2024 and 43.3 points per game in home tilts.

Veteran quarterback Jalen Milroe is widely viewed as a Heisman Trophy candidate and he is enjoying career-best passing production. This includes a 68.4% completion rate with 9.7 yards per attempt, 13 passing touchdowns, and more than 1,700 passing yards in seven games. Milroe is also a true dual-threat option, producing 330 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in 2024 after generating 12 rushing scores a year ago.

Milroe also has an elite No. 1 receiving option in freshman standout Ryan Williams. He burst onto the scene with a memorable and dazzling performance in the win over Georgia, and Williams is No. 2 in the SEC with 649 receiving yards this season. He has seven receiving touchdowns, with Williams also averaging more than 20 yards per reception. While Alabama has not been consistently dominant on defense, the Crimson Tide have fared better at home, and Alabama is also in the top 20 of the nation in both yards allowed per play (4.7) and defensive takeaways (15) this season.

Best bet for Missouri vs. Alabama: Missouri +16.5 (-110, BetRivers)

When exploring ways to back Missouri in this spot, the best current number in the market comes from BetRivers at +16.5 (which is available at several other top sportsbooks).