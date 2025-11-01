Online sports betting will be legal in Missouri as of December 1, and BetMGM Missouri will be one of 10 online sportsbooks that are expected to go live on opening day. Below, you'll find a comprehensive guide on what to expect from BetMGM Missouri sportsbooks and a detailed explanation of how to use BetMGM in Missouri and other Missouri sports betting tips.

BetMGM Missouri overview

BetMGM launched in July 2018 as a joint venture with MGM Resorts and GVC Holdings to create a sports betting and online gaming platform in the United States following the Supreme Court's decision in May 2018 to overturn the federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, known as PASPA, which then allowed the states to decide if they wanted to legalize sports betting. BetMGM launched its first mobile sports betting app in New Jersey in August 2018, and in states such as Nevada in March 2020, becoming one of the nation's first online sports betting apps. It is widely considered to be among the best sports betting apps. Missouri will become the 27th state that BetMGM can legally operate in, not including its ability to operate in locations such as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Ontario, Canada. BetMGM is the nation's third-largest sportsbook. Here is everything we know so far about the BetMGM Missouri promo code, as well as a list of some of the site's biggest strengths:

BetMGM's biggest strengths

Popular and comprehensive online app

Competitive sign-up bonuses, regular profit boosts and bonus bets for existing users

MGM Rewards doesn't limit you to bonus bets. Users can utilize MGM Rewards points toward hotel stays, dining and entertainment

BetMGM is one of the largest online sportsbooks in the country and the BetMGM app provides a clean, easy-to-use interface, simply allowing both novice and experienced sports bettors to find what they are looking for. It offers a wide variety of promotions, profit boosts and a list of the popular available sports right on the app's homepage. BetMGM also offers live betting that allows you to bet on the biggest games any day in real time. It also regularly offers some of the most competitive sign-up bonuses and promotions in the industry and also extends profit boost tokens, bonus bets and other perks to existing users, while offering a rewards program that can be used on sports betting, or discounts on hotel rooms, food, drinks and entertainment.

BetMGM sports betting license in Missouri

Since the SCOTUS ruling that passed the legalization of sports betting back to the states in 2018, there have been a number of bills submitted in Missouri to legalize sports gambling. After several failed attempts because of add-ons or terms within the bill itself, several professional sports teams formed a coalition in late-2022 aimed at legalization.

An organized lobbying effort eventually led to 300,000 signatures that put a sports betting measure on the ballot for the public to vote on in the November 2024 general election. The sports betting ballot measure was listed as Amendment 2 and it was passed by a narrow margin before officially becoming law in December.

In May, the Missouri Gaming Commission began accepting applications and BetMGM partnered with Century Casinos ahead of the sports betting launch to be granted one of the Missouri sports betting licenses. With this partnership, BetMGM was granted both in-person and online sports betting capabilities.

Pre-registration is set to open for online sportsbooks in Missouri on Nov. 17, 2025. Online and retail sports betting will then become legal on Dec. 1, 2025, and registered users will be able to hit the ground running during one of the busiest times on the sports calendar.

Responsible gaming in Missouri

Online sports betting in Missouri will be regulated by the Missouri Gaming Commission and there are a number of state and national resources dedicated to responsible gaming. Missouri has a Problem Gambling List that allows people to self-exclude from participation in registration at any book. The state also offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-GAMBLER and you can also email at gamblingcounselor@providentstl.org or find additional resources and information via 1800gambler.net. BetMGM also offers a "Know your play" section on the app with videos targeted at assisting college students to better understand financial literally, mental health and responsible gaming.