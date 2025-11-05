Online sports betting will be legal in Missouri as of December 1, and Caesars Sportsbook Missouri will be one of 10 online sportsbooks that are expected to go live on opening day. Below, you'll find a comprehensive guide on what to expect from Caesars Missouri sportsbooks and a detailed explanation of how to use Caesars in Missouri and other Missouri sports betting tips.

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri overview

Caesars Sportsbook began taking in-person bets in July 2018, shortly after the Supreme Court's decision in May 2018 to overturn the federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, known as PASPA, which then allowed the states to decide if they wanted to legalize sports betting. Caesars largely used its existing infrastructure of hotel and casino properties through Caesars Entertainment to begin taking in-person bets. Then, in August 2021, Caesars Sportsbook launched its own app to allow online sports betting after acquiring William Hill for roughly $3.7 billion. It quickly became considered one of the best sports betting apps. Missouri will become the 28th state which Caesars can legally operate in.

Here is everything we know so far about the Caesars Missouri promo code, as well as a list of some of the site's biggest strengths:

Caesars Sportsbook's biggest strengths

Popular and comprehensive online app with competitive sign-up bonuses, regular profit boosts and bonus bets for existing customers

Periodic sweepstakes you can enter for elite prizes, such as a trip to Las Vegas or 2026 Super Bowl tickets in San Francisco

Caesars Rewards doesn't limit you to bonus bets. Users can utilize Caesars Rewards points toward shopping, travel, hotel stays, dining and entertainment with at more than 50 U.S. destinations

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the largest online sportsbooks in the country, and the Caesars Sportsbook app provides a clean, easy-to-use interface, simply allowing both new and experienced sports bettors to find what they are looking for. It offers a wide variety of promotions, profit boosts and a list of the popular available sports directly on the app's homepage. Currently, Caesars is offereing a free promotion called NFL Flips, where you can receive bonus bets or profit boosts based on your flip's result. Caesars also offers live betting on all the biggest games daily. The app consistently offers some of the most competitive sign-up bonuses and promotions in the industry, while creating a rewards program that can be used on sports betting, or discounts on hotel rooms, food, drinks and entertainment.

Caesars Sportsbook sports betting license in Missouri

Since the SCOTUS ruling that passed the legalization of sports betting back to the states in 2018, multiple bills have been submitted in Missouri to legalize sports gambling. After several failed attempts because of add-ons or terms within the bill itself, several professional sports teams formed a coalition in late-2022 aimed at legalization.

An organized lobbying effort eventually led to 300,000 signatures that put a sports betting measure on the ballot for the public to vote on in the November 2024 general election. The sports betting ballot measure was listed as Amendment 2 and it was passed by a narrow margin before officially becoming law in December.

With the exception of two untethered licenses, all sportsbooks in Missouri must have an in-state partner. Caesars Sportsbook will use two of its Caesars Entertainment-owned Missouri casinos to secure market access.

Pre-registration is set to open for online sportsbooks in Missouri on Nov. 17, 2025. Online and retail sports betting will then become legal on Dec. 1, 2025, and registered users will be able to hit the ground running during one of the busiest times on the sports calendar.

Responsible gaming in Missouri

Online sports betting in Missouri will be regulated by the Missouri Gaming Commission and there are a number of state and national resources dedicated to responsible gaming. Missouri has a Problem Gambling List that allows people to self-exclude from participation in registration at any book. The state also offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-GAMBLER and you can also email at gamblingcounselor@providentstl.org or find additional resources and information via 1800gambler.net. Caesars Sportsbook has an "RG" logo at the top-left corner of the home page to allow users resources such as setting gaming limits, cool off periods, self-exclusion and more information about responsible gaming.