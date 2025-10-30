Online sports betting will be legal in Missouri on December 1 and DraftKings Missouri will be one of 10 online sportsbooks that are expected to go live on opening day. Below, you'll find a comprehensive guide on what to expect from DraftKings Missouri sportsbook and a detailed explanation of how to use DraftKings in Missouri and other Missouri betting tips.

DraftKings Missouri overview

DraftKings began as a daily Fantasy sports company in 2012 and eventually moved into online sports wagering when the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 was deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of the United States. Since then, DraftKings has formed official partnerships with the NFL, NBA, NHL, WNBA, PGA Tour and UFC and is an authorized gaming operator of MLB. It is widely considered to be among the best sports betting apps. Missouri is slated to become the 29th state that DraftKings Sportsbook can legally operate and they've also launched in Ontario, Canada. Here is everything we know so far about the DraftKings Missouri promo code as well as a list of some of the site's biggest strengths:

DraftKings' biggest strengths

Popular and comprehensive online app

Competitive sign-up bonuses, regular profit boosts and bonus bets for existing users, and DraftKings rewards

Wide offerings, competitive odds and live sports betting

DraftKings is one of the largest online sportsbooks in the country and the DraftKings Sportsbook app is consistently one of the most popular in the nation for online sports betting. It offers a wide variety of offerings and immediate access to the biggest games on any day via the app's homepage. DraftKings also offers live betting that allows you to bet on the biggest games any day in real time. They also regularly offer some of the most competitive sign-up bonuses and promotions in the industry and also extend profit boost tokens, bonus bets and other perks to existing users, while also offering a tiered rewards program.

DraftKings sports betting license in Missouri

Since the SCOTUS ruling that passed the legalization of sports betting to the states in 2018, there were a number of bills submitted in Missouri to legalize sports gambling. After several failed because of add-ons or terms within the bill itself, several professional sports teams formed a coalition in late-2022 aimed at legalization.

An organized lobbying effort eventually led to 300,000 signatures that put a sports betting measure on the ballot for the public to vote on in the November 2024 general election. The sports betting ballot measure was listed as Amendment 2 and it was passed by an incredibly narrow margin before officially becoming law in December.

In May, the Missouri Gaming Commission began accepting applications and DraftKings Missouri was one of the first two operators awarded an untethered mobile license. The untethered license means that DraftKings is authorized to operate anywhere within the state independent of any casino or professional sports franchise, and it's one of only two untethered licenses issued in the state.

Now pre-registration is set to open for online sportsbooks in Missouri on Nov. 17, 2025. Online and retail sports betting will then become legal on Dec. 1, 2025, and registered users will be able to hit the ground running during one of the busiest times on the sports calendar.

Responsible gaming in Missouri

Online sports betting in Missouri will be regulated by the Missouri Gaming Commission and there are a number of state and national resources dedicated to responsible gaming. Missouri has a Problem Gambling List that allows people to self-exclude from participation in registration at any book. The state also offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-GAMBLER and you can also email at gamblingcounselor@providentstl.org or find additional resources and information via 1800gambler.net. DraftKings also allows users to set daily betting limits and time limits to reduce exposure in its Responsible Gaming Center tab.