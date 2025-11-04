Missouri has legalized online sports betting and the state will begin taking action on December 1, when Fanatics Sportsbook will be one of 10 books to go live. Below, you'll find a complete guide on what to expect from Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri and a detailed explanation of how to use Fanatics in Missouri, along with other Missouri betting tips.

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri overview

Fanatics was founded in 2011 as an online retailer selling licensed sportswear and other merchandise for college and professional sports team. After becoming the most well-known player in that space and also venturing into collectibles, Fanatics Betting and Gaming was officially launched in 2021 and then the company launched its first retail sportsbook at FedEx Field, home of the Washington Commanders, in 2023. Eventually, Fanatics acquired PointsBet's U.S. operations and launched its online sportsbook in 2024. It has quickly become one of the best sports betting apps and is currently legal in 23 jurisdictions (22 states and Washington D.C.) and Missouri will be the 23rd state it launches in. Here is everything we know so far about the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code as well as a list of some of the site's biggest strengths:

Fantics Sportsbook's biggest strengths

FanCash rewards program

No Sweat Bet tokens and profit boosts

Fair Play policy

Several online sportsbooks have some form of rewards program, but Fanatics Sportsbook's FanCash is one of the most versatile offerings. Bonus bets are rewarded as FanCash and are available for play back through the Fanatics sports betting app, but you can also link your account to the Fanatics' retail app and use the FanCash to buy licensed merchandise and apparel. FanCash also regularly offers existing users No Sweat Bet tokens where they're given their stake back in FanCash if the bet loses. It's also offers profit boosts for parlays and SGPs by sport that often range from 20-50%. With the Fanatics Sportsbook Fair Play Policy, online sports bettors are protected from injuries disrupting their player props, parlays and same-game parlays. If a player specifically named in one of your wagers is injured within an allotted amount of time, Fanatics Sportsbook will void that wager or leg of the wager.

Fanatics' sports betting license in Missouri

The path to legal online sports betting in Missouri was originally paved by the Supreme Court of the United States ruling that the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 was unconstitutional in 2018. That ruling effectively passed the right to legalize and regulate sports betting back to the states, and bills were introduced offering to make it legal in Missouri later that year.

Several of those bills failed because of provisions that were added or because of terms that were deemed unfavorable for one reason or another. However, several of Missouri's professional sports team formed a coalition in an effort to legalize sports betting in 2022. After collecting 300,000 signatures, a sports betting measure was added to the ballot during the general election in November 2024.

The vote passed by a narrow margin and Missouri began accepting applications for licenses in May. The state offers both tethered (which require a partnership with an existing brick-and-mortar gaming institution) and untethered license. Fanatics Sportsbook received a tethered license and will partner with Boyd Gaming to create retail sportsbooks at Ameristar Casino Hotel in Kansas City and Ameristar Casino Resort Spa in St. Charles.

Now pre-registration is set to open for online sportsbooks in Missouri on Nov. 17, 2025. Online and retail sports betting will then become legal on Dec. 1, 2025, and registered users will be able to hit the ground running during one of the busiest times on the sports calendar.

Responsible gaming in Missouri

Online sports betting in Missouri will be regulated by the Missouri Gaming Commission and there are a number of state and national resources dedicated to responsible gaming. Missouri has a Problem Gambling List that allows people to self-exclude from participation in registration at any book. The state also offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-GAMBLER and you can also email at gamblingcounselor@providentstl.org or find additional resources and information via 1800gambler.net. Fanatics also allows users to set wagering limits, deposit limits and session-length limits while also allowing the app to give reminders of best practices.