The next step in Missouri sports betting took place on Wednesday, Oct. 22, when the state's gaming commission issued temporary licenses to operators. This allows top sportsbooks to test their betting applications, build out their betting operations and create promotions for users. They'll also be required to submit compliance documents and house rules to the Missouri Gaming Commission.

FanDuel, Fanatics, BetMGM, Caesars, bet365, Underdog and ESPN BET were issued temporary betting licenses. DraftKings and Circa have been awarded the untethered licenses, meaning they will not have to partner with an existing casino or professional sports team per the state's sports betting laws. Kambi was issued a supplier license.

FanDuel has partnered with St. Louis City SC, bet365 is going with the St. Louis Cardinals and Underdog has partnered with the Kansas City Royals. BetMGM is teaming up with Century Casinos, ESPN BET is using existing PENN Gaming casinos, Fanatics is rolling with Boyd Gaming and Caesars will use its existing Missouri casinos.

The next steps will be a wave of promotional material, sign-up offers and sportsbooks building out a potential user base. Missouri residents will be able to pre-register for accounts on Nov. 17, and sports betting will officially go live on Dec. 1.