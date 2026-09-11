One of the oldest rivalries in college football resumes as the Kansas Jayhawks host the Missouri Tigers in a Friday night Week 2 college football matchup. The two rivals first faced off in 1891 and after a 14-season hiatus following Mizzou's departure to the SEC, the teams resumed the rivalry last year, a game Missouri won 42-31. Each team poured in the offense in Week 1 routs. This game will offer a stiffer challenge. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan. The Tigers are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Missouri vs. Kansas odds, while the over/under is 51.5 points. Before making any Kansas vs. Missouri picks, check out the Missouri vs. Kansas predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Missouri vs. Kansas. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Kansas vs. Missouri:

Missouri vs. Kansas spread Missouri -4.5 Missouri vs. Kansas over/under 51.5 points Missouri vs. Kansas money line Missouri -205, Kansas +169 Missouri vs. Kansas picks See picks at SportsLine Missouri vs. Kansas streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Missouri vs. Kansas predictions

After simulating Missouri vs. Kansas 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Under (51.5 points) at the best betting apps. These teams scored 54 and 51 points in their Week 1 victories. But the defenses did their part, as well. Kansas limited Long Island University to 146 total yards. Missouri led 4-0 at halftime on Arkansas-Pine Bluff before the reserves took over.

Last year, defenses had their moments as well. It was the guiding unit for Missouri; the Tigers allowed only 20 ppg on the year, ranking 19th nationally. The Jayhawks had issues on the road but at home gave up only 24.7 ppg.

With both teams prideful on that side of the ball and dominant in Week 1, SportsLine's model is projecting 40 combined points, making the Under the value pick hitting 73% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Missouri vs. Kansas picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 70% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Missouri vs. Kansas, and which side of the spread hits more than 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.