The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats look to keep their fleeting College Football Playoff at-large bid hopes alive in Week 12 as they travel to take on the Missouri Tigers. Powered by the SEC's second-leading rusher Jamal Roberts, Mizzou had CFP aspirations of its own after a 5-1 start, but the Tigers have dropped three of four to fall to 6-4 (3-4 SEC). Will Stein's Wildcats (7-3, 5-3 SEC) were No. 6 in the initial CFP ranking, but fell to Tennessee and Florida in their next two games to fall out of the projected field. They will need to beat Missouri and Louisville, and likely get some help via teams in front of them falling, to sneak in. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. The Tigers are 5.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 50.5 in the latest Kentucky vs. Missouri odds. Before making any Missouri vs. Kentucky picks, check out the Kentucky vs. Mizzou predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Kentucky vs. Missouri odds

Missouri vs. Kentucky spread Missouri -5.5 Missouri vs. Kentucky over/under 50.5 points Missouri vs. Kentucky money line Missouri -204, Kentucky +174 Missouri vs. Kentucky picks See picks at SportsLine Missouri vs. Kentucky streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Missouri vs. Kentucky predictions

After simulating Kentucky vs. Mizzou 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 50.5 points at betting apps.

Four straight Kentucky games have gone Under the total, and the Wildcats have scored a combined 27 points in the past two weeks. Five of the past eight games have gone Under for Mizzou. The model projects that both quarterbacks finish with less than 200 yards, while Robert finishes with less than 100 yards rushing.

The computer is calling for 49 combined points, making the Under the value pick. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Kentucky vs. Missouri picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Missouri, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.