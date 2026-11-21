The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats look to keep their fleeting College Football Playoff at-large bid hopes alive in Week 12 as they travel to take on the Missouri Tigers. Powered by the SEC's second-leading rusher Jamal Roberts, Mizzou had CFP aspirations of its own after a 5-1 start, but the Tigers have dropped three of four to fall to 6-4 (3-4 SEC). Will Stein's Wildcats (7-3, 5-3 SEC) were No. 6 in the initial CFP ranking, but fell to Tennessee and Florida in their next two games to fall out of the projected field. They will need to beat Missouri and Louisville, and likely get some help via teams in front of them falling, to sneak in. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. The Tigers are 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 48.5 in the latest Kentucky vs. Missouri odds. Before making any Missouri vs. Kentucky picks, check out the Kentucky vs. Mizzou predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Kentucky vs. Missouri odds

Missouri vs. Kentucky spread Missouri -4.5 Missouri vs. Kentucky over/under 48.5 points Missouri vs. Kentucky money line Missouri -192, Kentucky +174 Missouri vs. Kentucky picks See picks at SportsLine Missouri vs. Kentucky streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Missouri vs. Kentucky predictions

After simulating Kentucky vs. Mizzou 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 48.5 points at betting apps. Missouri is on a two-game Over run as its defense has given up at least 34 points per game in two straight, while its offense has scored at least 20 in both of those games.

Both teams average nearly 30 points per game, while Missouri also ranks fifth in the SEC in total offense, so these units have shown the capability to score frequently and potentially push this game into the 50s. The model projects almost 100 yards for Roberts on the ground, while Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons and Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey

The computer is calling for 49 combined points as the Over is the value pick 51% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Kentucky vs. Missouri picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kentucky vs. Missouri, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.