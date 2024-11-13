Certain sportsbooks are more excited about the news than others

A 39th U.S. state has agreed to permit legal, regulated sports betting.

Residents of Missouri voted last Tuesday (by a very slim margin) to approve Amendment 2, which requires state officials to launch the wagering no later than Dec. 1, 2025. But because dozens of states already have robust regulations in place, a launch much sooner than that is widely expected.

How soon? Perhaps in time for state residents to legally wager on the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL postseason that begins in January. At midseason, the Chiefs (9-0) are the only undefeated squad among the 32 NFL teams.

And sure enough, the highest support in the state for the ballot question came from residents of Kansas City, who voted “yes” by a 64% to 36% margin.

Sports Betting Alliance President Jeremy Kudon praised the “diverse coalition” of supporters.

“Amendment 2 won even despite a historic $14 million spent in opposition – the most ever spent against a Missouri initiative,” Kudon said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Missouri professional sports teams who helped lead this effort, and for the broad coalition that made this possible.”

DraftKings and FanDuel, which each stands to reap millions in annual revenue from the amendment’s passage, reported spending more than $40 million combined on advertising in favor of the referendum.

Most of the money that was raised in opposition came from Caesars, whose executives had believed that operators like them with multiple casinos in the state would be granted only one license. But after Missouri Gaming Commission officials clarified a few weeks ago that each of the 13 casinos (not just the six casino operators) would be granted a license, the Caesars spending spree suddenly stopped.

Unexpectedly close vote

The vote was much closer than polls had suggested, with final tallies from the Secretary of State’s office finding a favorable margin of just 7,486 votes out of 2.9 million votes on the measure that were cast. That comes out to 50.1% of votes in favor and 49.9% of votes against.

That margin is close enough to trigger a recount upon request. But leaders of the Missourians Against the Deceptive Online Gambling Amendment, which is the political action committee that led opposition to the ballot question, indicated on Wednesday that they had no plans to seek that recount.

A vast majority of the state’s counties—all but 18 out of 114—voted a collective “No” on the question. But the relatively massive populations in or near the state’s largest two cities of Kansas City and St. Louis carried the referendum to the narrow victory.

“Missouri has some of the best sports fans in the world, and they showed up big for their favorite teams on Election Day,” St. Louis Cardinals President President Bill DeWitt said in a statement. “This historic vote ensures we no longer lose valuable tax revenue to our neighboring states. Most importantly, the passage of Amendment 2 means a new, dedicated, permanent funding stream for Missouri classrooms.”

Many residents of the St. Louis and Kansas City areas no doubt have grown accustomed to crossing nearby state lines of Illinois and Kansas, respectively, to make their legal sportsbook wagers, thereby producing “bonus” tax revenue for those states at the expense of Missouri. That mostly will come to an end sometime in 2025.

A smaller number of Missouri residents live near the border of legal sports betting states Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Nebraska and Tennessee or next to Oklahoma, the lone neighboring state that has yet to legalize such gambling.

The other states that so far still do not permit legal sports wagering are Alabama, Alaska, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Minnesota, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

Details of the betting law

The state’s professional sports teams will be permitted to establish on-site sportsbooks at their arenas and stadiums, and also to roll out team-branded mobile betting apps.

The key appeal for FanDuel and DraftKings is the provision in the referendum that two licenses are available to operators who do not have a partnership with a specific casino.

The ballot question lists a sportsbook tax rate of 10%, which is lower than the national average and low enough that operators would be more inclined to offer sign-up incentives that are unusually lucrative for bettors. Missouri’s status as a mid-sized state would figure to produce anywhere from $4 billion to $5 billion in annual wagers.

But Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker this year signed a bill into law that changed the state’s tax rate from 15% to a sliding rate that goes up as high as 40% for market leaders such as DraftKings and FanDuel.

The passage of sports betting by voters, and not by lawmakers in Missouri, would mean that changing the tax rate would require passage of another ballot question in future years.