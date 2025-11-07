Missouri online sports betting is set to go live on December 1, and bet365 Missouri will be one of the books available for state residents. Here is a comprehensive guide on what to expect from bet365 Missouri Sportsbook, featuring its biggest strengths and how it acquired its Missouri sports betting license.

bet365 Missouri overview

bet365 was founded as a British gambling company in 2000, and it announced that it would be entering the United States sports betting scene shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court made its ruling on sports betting in 2018. It started with the state of New Jersey and a partnership with Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, but it is now live in 15 states. While it has not quite caught top brands like DraftKings and FanDuel, bet365 is still among the best sports betting apps. Here are some of the bet365's biggest strengths:

bet365's biggest strengths

Market-leading lines

Live betting and live streaming

Easy-to-navigate layout

United States sportsbooks have trouble competing with the lines offered by bet365, which not only offers consistent market-leading prices, but it also has an expansive list of niche sports. There are often more betting options per game than its competitors, and the odds are hard to beat. This applies to live betting as well, with the product enhanced even further by live streaming for multiple sports. The layout is easy to navigate both on the bet365 mobile app and on the desktop site.

bet365 sports betting license in Missouri

Missouri online and retail sports betting was legalized when voters approved Amendment 2 in November 2024. The state has two untethered sports betting licenses, which were given to DraftKings and Circa Sports. Those will be the only two operators who do not have to partner with an in-state casino or pro sports team in order to offer online sports betting in Missouri, meaning bet365 had to find a partner.

It took a big swing by partnering with the St. Louis Cardinals, which is the first official sports betting partner for the MLB franchise. bet365 will be able to advertise on Cardinals radio broadcasts, the team's website and signage at the ballpark, among other outlets. It has also been given naming rights to the stadium's bet365 Bridge seating and hospitality deck.

The Cardinals had been advocating for legalized sports betting in Missouri, donating money to the Winning for Missouri Education campaign days before the November 2024 election. bet365 gained access to a license to operate mobile sports betting through this partnership.

Responsible gaming in Missouri

Online sports betting in Missouri will be regulated by the Missouri Gaming Commission and there are a number of state and national resources dedicated to responsible gaming. Missouri has a Problem Gambling List that allows people to self-exclude from participation in registration at any book. The state also offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-GAMBLER and you can also email at gamblingcounselor@providentstl.org or find additional resources and information via 1800gambler.net. bet365 has its own set of tools to help bettors practice responsible gaming, including spend limits, session limits, single wager limits and time outs.