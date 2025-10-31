FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the pillars of online sports betting, and FanDuel Missouri is set to launch statewide when Missouri sports betting goes live on December 1. Here is a comprehensive guide on what to expect from FanDuel Missouri Sportsbook, including its biggest strengths and how it acquired its Missouri sports betting license.

FanDuel Missouri overview

FanDuel Sportsbook was initially founded as a daily fantasy sports provider in 2009, but it merged with the United States operations of Irish bookmaker Paddy Power Betfair to form FanDuel Group amid the widening legalization of sports betting in 2018. FanDuel currently operates in 24 states (25 once Missouri launches) along with Washington, D.C., offering its sportsbook along with online casino games and daily fantasy sports. It is widely considered to be among the best sports betting apps. Here are some of the FanDuel's biggest strengths:

FanDuel's biggest strengths

Live betting options

Competitive odds and early cash out

Live streaming for multiple sports

FanDuel is one of the most popular sports betting apps for a reason, as it excels in multiple categories. One of its biggest strengths is its live betting, as it not only provides immediate, real-time odds, but it also has numerous betting markets available for almost every sport. FanDuel consistently offers some of the best prices among all sportsbooks, taking less juice on many markets. It also has live streaming for several sports, giving bettors an opportunity to watch their bets play out in real time.

FanDuel sports betting license in Missouri

Missouri voters approved Amendment 2 in November 2024, legalizing online and retail sports betting. FanDuel was expected to be awarded one of the state's two untethered sports betting licenses, but those were ultimately given to DraftKings and Circa Sports. Those will be the only two operators who do not have to partner with an in-state casino or pro sports team in order to offer online sports betting when it goes live in Missouri on Dec. 1.

FanDuel had to go the second route, despite spending millions of dollars on campaigning for Missouri voters to approve sports betting last year. It wasted no time securing a market access deal with MLS club St. Louis City SC in August. FanDuel is required to pay $250,000 for its tethered license and must share revenue with St. Louis City SC.

Missouri can issue up to 14 online sports betting licenses and up to 19 retail sports betting licenses. FanDuel already operates in border states Iowa, Illinois and Kansas. Its deal with St. Louis SC will be in the form of a percentage of revenue or a set payment.

Responsible gaming in Missouri

Online sports betting in Missouri will be regulated by the Missouri Gaming Commission and there are a number of state and national resources dedicated to responsible gaming. Missouri has a Problem Gambling List that allows people to self-exclude from participation in registration at any book. The state also offers 24/7 assistance by calling 1-800-GAMBLER and you can also email at gamblingcounselor@providentstl.org or find additional resources and information via 1800gambler.net. Additionally, FanDuel has its own Responsible Gaming center, making it easy for users to set custom deposit/wagering limits or take a timeout for a short period of time.