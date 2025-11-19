The NFL MVP race is heating up, and one of the top contenders for the award is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes, a two-time NFL MVP, is one of the biggest names in the league, and he's also one of the more popular players when it comes to NFL futures bets and the MVP race. What makes Mahomes' MVP odds so interesting right now is the fact that Missouri sports betting officially launches on Dec. 1, meaning bettors in the state where Mahomes plays his home games can place wagers on their favorite team's star player to win MVP.

But is that a good bet right now? Here, we break down Mahomes' MVP odds at the top sportsbooks as well as examine his MVP case while looking ahead to the rest of the season for the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes' MVP betting odds

After Week 11 of the 2025 season, Mahomes has the fifth-shortest MVP odds at DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, bet365 and Fanatics, though the actual odds vary between sportsbooks.

DraftKings: +1900

FanDuel: +2000

Caesars: +2000

BetMGM: +1800

bet365: +2000

Fanatics: +1800

The same four names are in front of Mahomes in the odds at all of these sportsbooks. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the favorite across the board, with Patriots quarterback Drake Maye second at all of these books. In third is Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who won MVP last year, and fourth is Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Mahomes then rounds out the top five.

All four of those players are on teams with better records than Mahomes' Chiefs, and in the case of Allen, he and Buffalo took down Kansas City a few weeks ago, which gives him an edge in their head-to-head cases.

A closer look at Mahomes' main competition for MVP

The Rams look like the best team in the NFL right now and despite being in his 18th season, Stafford is having maybe the best year of his career. Los Angeles appears to be the team to beat at in the NFC and perhaps the entire NFL. Stafford is coming off his worst game of the year against the Seahawks, but Seattle has an elite defense and Los Angeles still won that game. Stafford's 27 touchdown passes lead the league and are six more than the next-closest passer.

The Patriots are the hottest team in the league right now, and Maye is a big part of that. Second-year players always seem to have some shine on them when it comes to MVP races across all sports, and Maye certainly is getting his fair share of attention. He leads the NFL in passing yards and is fourth in touchdown passes for the team with the most wins in football.

Voter fatigue is a thing in MVP races across different sports. You can make a case for that being a key reason why Allen won MVP last year over Baltimore's Lamar Jackson. Voters don't particularly love giving the same award to the same player in consecutive years but Allen's Bills are again a top contender, and Allen is playing great football with 28 total touchdowns.

Taylor's MVP case is a tough one, and it's not his fault. Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns, and he has nearly 200 more yards than the next-closest back. The Colts are a great story this year and lead the AFC South at 8-2, and Taylor is a massive reason why. The issue for Taylor's candidacy is that he's a running back. No running back has won MVP since Adrian Peterson since 2012, with quarterbacks winning the award every year since. Taylor has a strong case, but it's far more likely he wins NFL Offensive Player of the Year instead.

Can Mahomes win MVP this season?

So, can Mahomes win his third MVP this year? The short answer is yes, but the long answer is that it will be tough.

Mahomes' numbers have been great this year after a few down years by his lofty standards. He's fourth in the NFL in passing yards after Week 11, and he's seventh in passing touchdowns. But there are a few things working against him.

As noted, the Chiefs lost to Allen and the Bills, and that was also Mahomes' worst game of the year. And sticking with the Allen angle, Allen has 10 rushing scores, while Mahomes has four.

Stafford is dominating the field in passing scores, and no one has passed for more yards than Maye right now. And Taylor is in his own category as the top running back in contention.

So how can Mahomes win MVP? First, Mahomes has a head-to-head matchup with Taylor and the Colts this Sunday. A big win by the Chiefs with Mahomes having a big game and Kansas City keeping Taylor in check would at least help the quarterback leapfrog the running back in the odds department.

Overall, Mahomes needs to put up big numbers the rest of the way with few -- or no -- stumbles or poor games on his part. Additionally, Stafford, Maye and Allen will need to see their production all dip. But a big part of MVP races is team success, and the Chiefs are 5-5 right now, which is a worse record than all four of the Rams, Patriots, Bills and Colts. If Mahomes can lead the Chiefs to a 7-0 or 6-1 mark the rest of the way, that would certainly go a long way in strengthening his case.

It won't be easy for Mahomes to win MVP this year, especially since so much of that is out of his hands, but it's not impossible.