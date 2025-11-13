Missouri online sports betting launches on December 1, with Missouri sports bettors set to have access to 10 sportsbooks. We're going to relay what Missouri sports bettors need to know before they jump into the action, such as pre-live sports betting promos and how geolocation works. Here's what to know about Missouri betting:

Pre-live (November 17) Missouri sports betting promos

Missouri sports bettors cannot officially place bets until December 1, but the pre-registration process begins on Monday, November 17. This gives residents an opportunity to download the sportsbook apps, create an account and make initial deposits. There is also the possibility of pre-registration promotions that will not be available once Missouri sports betting officially goes live.

ID verification for Missouri sports bettors

Missouri sports bettors can get verified now so they can place wagers as soon as the betting markets go live on December 1. Users will need to verify the last four numbers of their social security number and their current home address. You do not have to be a resident of Missouri to place bets, but you will need to verify your government ID to withdraw from sportsbooks.

Deposit and payout options for Missouri sports betting

Missouri sportsbooks are expected to offer a variety of deposit and withdrawal methods, but some of them are more advantageous than others, particularly when it comes to speed. Credit and debit cards provide instant deposits, but withdrawals can be limited in availability or slower than other methods. PayPal and Venmo are typically the fastest withdrawal methods, with most sportsbooks delivering funds within 24 hours.

How Missouri sports betting bonus bets work

Many Missouri sports bettors will have access to bonus bets, especially if they are new users at some of the top sportsbooks. It is important to understand how the bonus bets work though, as they are different from cash wagers. The key difference is that if a bonus bet wins, you only keep the profit, not the original stake risked. If you place a $10 bonus bet on the Chiefs to cover the spread at +100 odds and the bet wins, you receive the $10 profit but not the initial $10 bonus. With a regular cash bet, you would receive the $10 profit and the original $10 stake.

Geolocation requirements for Missouri sports bettors

While you do not have to be a resident of Missouri to participate in online sports betting, all licensed mobile sports betting operators are required to use geolocation software to confirm that a user is physically located within the state's borders before allowing them to place a wager. The technology can pinpoint a user's location to ensure compliance with state lines. Using a VPN to bypass the geolocation checks is prohibited.