Sports betting is set to go live in the state of Missouri on Dec. 1, 2025 after voters approved the ballot measure last year. Missouri has allocated some licenses already, but there's still some time for operators to get their applications in before the Sept. 12 deadline. Here's where things stand when it comes to Missouri sports betting with of Week 1 of the 2025 college football and NFL seasons getting going.

The launch date has not changed, which is a good sign for the sportsbooks and sports fans who are waiting to be able to bet on games. The Missouri Gaming Commission did have a meeting about sports betting going live but did not mention anything about the process being delayed. The biggest news so far in the process has been Circa Sportsbook beating out FanDuel for one of the two untethered licenses available, with DraftKings taking the other spot. All other sportsbooks must partner with either a professional sports team or a casino in the state in order to launch betting operations.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced a partnership with bet365 shortly after the sports betting measure was approved, and that was the first known partnership for the state. BetMGM is partnered with Century Casinos, while Fanatics is partnering with Boyd Gaming. Boyd Gaming operates Ameristar Casino in Kansas City as well as Ameristar Casino Resort and Spa in St. Charles. FanDuel announced a partnership with MLS club St. Louis City SC after failing to land the untethered license.

Both Caesars Sportsbook and ESPN BET are looking to launch retail operations with a brick-and-mortar location, which means a partnership with a casino is likely the path forward. However, the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Blues, Sporting KC and Kansas City Current all remain options on the sports team partnership front.

On the daily fantasy sports side, Underdog has not yet announced any partnership, but the operator does plan to launch in Missouri.