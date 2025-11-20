Missouri sports betting is set to go live on Dec. 1, 2025, which is when residents in the state can officially make wagers. However, residents can pre-register at top sportsbooks ahead of the launch and set up their accounts in order to ensure they'll be verified and cleared to make bets on Dec. 1. One of the teams Missouri bettors can make wagers on is the Missouri Tigers men's basketball team, which will be in action on Thursday, Nov. 20 against South Dakota.

The Tigers are 5-0 entering Thursday's matchup and while they lost some key scorers from last year's tournament team, they did bring back Mark Mitchell, Anthony Robinson and Jacob Crews. Mitchell is the team's top scorer at 18.0 points per game, while Robinson is one of the team's top defenders with 12 steals. Crews is shooting 61.9% of 3-point range and is coming off a 20-point effort against Prairie View A&M. South Dakota is 3-2 on the year but has a dynamic guard in Isaac Burns. Burns is averaging 17.4 points per game to start the season, even though his efficiency has been down in this stretch. The Tigers are 27.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is 173.5.

Those wishing to bet on Mizzou basketball won't have to wait long after the launch day to do so. The Tigers are heading to Notre Dame on Dec. 2 and will then play Kansas on Dec. 7 in the latest installment of the Border War rivalry.

