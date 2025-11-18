We're officially less than two weeks from the Dec. 1 launch date for Missouri sports betting, and bettors can officially begin signing up with Missouri sportsbooks to get ready to place wagers. But what can Missouri sports bettors wager on come Dec. 1? There's no shortage of betting options at the different sportsbooks and betting apps that are soon to be available in the Show Me State.

Betting on professional and college Missouri teams on Dec. 1

The first Kansas City Chiefs game that Missouri bettors can place wagers on is a home matchup with the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 7. There will be five Kansas City regular season games left for bettors to wager on this year once sports betting launches on Dec. 1 and while the Chiefs are 5-5, they're still expected by many to make the postseason.

In the NHL, the St. Louis Blues host the Anaheim Ducks on the Dec. 1 Missouri sports betting launch date, and the NHL regular season continues until mid-April.

Missouri sports betting will also include college athletics. The Missouri Tigers are a popular team in the state, especially the school's football and basketball teams. Missouri football will be done with its regular season by Dec. 1 but at 7-3 right now, the Tigers have qualified for a bowl game, which Missouri bettors can wager on once we know which bowl the team will be playing in. And while the college football season is nearly over, college hoops is just beginning. The Missouri men's basketball team plays Notre Dame on Tuesday, Dec. 2. The Tigers have made the NCAA Tournament two of the last three years and are off to a 5-0 start this season, while the Fighting Irish are currently 3-1.

Betting on top games and events

A major part of sports betting is wagering on the top games and events of the day. Bettors can place wagers on the winner on the money line, if a team will cover the spread as well as which side of the total, or over/under, will hit. Right now, the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, college football and college basketball are all in season, so Missouri sports bettors can start picking games to wager on starting Dec. 1.

Looking specifically at what games to bet on during the Dec. 1 launch, the Blues are in action against the Ducks in a Western Conference tilt between two playoff hopefuls, and that's the lone game of the day involving a Missouri team. There's also Monday Night Football between the New York Giants at New England Patriots. The NBA is in full swing, and one of the top games of the night sees the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Phoenix Suns in NBA action.

And for MMA fans, there is a massive UFC card the week that sports betting launches. UFC 323 is Saturday, Dec. 6, and the card is highlighted by two title fight main event fights. Alexandre Pantoja defends the flyweight title against Joshua Van, and Merab Dvalishvili defends the bantamweight title against Petr Yan, as Yan looks to avenge a loss to Dvalishvili from March 2023.

Placing Missouri futures bets

Bettors don't just have to wager on games and events. They can also place futures bets for who will win the championship, a conference or a division, as well as win totals. Futures bets aren't just exclusive to team results, however, as some of the most popular futures bets are on award results.

For instance, the NFL MVP race is a tight one, and star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has the fifth-shortest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1900. The Chiefs, who have made five Super Bowls since 2019, are +550 to win the AFC and +1000 to win the Super Bowl, per DraftKings odds.

And while the season is over and won't begin for another few months, Missouri bettors can also place futures wagers on MLB teams, including the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals. The Royals are +4000 to win the 2026 World Series at DraftKings and +2000 to win the American League, while the Cardinals are +10000 to win the World Series and +4500 to win the National League. Star Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is +500 at DraftKings to win AL MVP in 2026, the second-shortest odds in the league.